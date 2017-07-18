|
|[June 15, 2017]
|
New International Survey Shows Overwhelming Support for Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE MKT:XXII),
a plant biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction
and cannabis research, announced today that the Company commissioned
Harris Poll to conduct an international online survey from May 24-28,
2017 among over 6,000 adults ages 18+ in the United States, Japan,
Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Results of the multi-national
consumer survey reflect overwhelming support for a reduction in nicotine
content in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.
Survey respondents echoed the recommendation of former FDA Commissioner,
Dr. David Kessler, who proposed in an interview with The Washington
Post that the amount of nicotine in a cigarette should drop from
about 10 milligrams to less than 1 milligram. "If you do this, you
can save 200,000 to 300,000 lives a year," Kessler said. "Everything
else pales in comparison."
The May 2017 survey asked how governments should introduce Very Low
Nicotine cigarettes to smokers in each country. Representing an
important cross-section of populations, more than half of international
adults (59%) identified themselves as current or former smokers. Though
slight differences appear from country-to-country, the survey results
show remarkable consistency and compelling support for governments to
implement nicotine reduction strategies.
-
88% of international adults agree that cigarette companies should be
required to print the nicotine content of their cigarettes on the
pack. Japan is the only country of the five surveyed with cigarette
packaging that contains information regarding nicotine content. At
this time, cigarette packs in the United States, Canada, Australia,
and the U.K. do not indicate the nicotine content of cigarettes.
-
A majority of international adults (54%) think that cigarettes with
very low, non-addictive nicotine levels should be taxed at a lower
rate than conventional cigarettes with addictive levels of nicotine.
While governments can and do raise tobacco excise taxes, they compel
smokers to choose between financial hardship and largely ineffective
smoking cessation products. A lower tax rate for Very Low Nicotine
cigarettes would provide smokers with motivation to opt for reduced
nicotine products.
-
In the strongest of policy options, 74% of international adults agree
that the government should mandate that all
cigarettes have very low,
non-addictive levels of nicotine. An additional 11% agree that, at the
very least, cigarette companies should be required to offer one style
of cigarettes with lower levels of nicotine.
While adults in these five opinion-leading countries (United States,
Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom) recently identified
accurate package labeling and a government mandate requiring
non-addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes as appropriate,
scientists studying the effects of Very Low Nicotine cigarettes have
already called upon governments around the world to make these very same
changes. Te World Health Organization's Global
Nicotine Reduction Strategy report called on WHO-member
countries to "mandate reductions in nicotine to minimally addictive
levels." Other scientists authored a special
paper, published in Tobacco Control journal, which asserts
that governments around the world should reduce the nicotine content of
cigarettes to non-addictive levels… "= 0.4 mg per gram of tobacco, a
95-98% reduction in nicotine content relative to what is currently on
the market."
22nd Century is the only company in the world capable of growing tobacco
with nicotine levels of just 0.4mg per gram of tobacco. Leading
scientists using 22nd Century's Very Low Nicotine SPECTRUM® research
cigarettes have found that Very Low Nicotine SPECTRUM cigarettes are
associated with reduced consumption and increased quit attempts (N
Engl J Med 2015; 373:1340-1349).
What is intuitive to international adults is also well-studied in
clinical trials. The Tobacco Control article summarized the
highly attractive characteristics of Very Low Nicotine tobacco in this
way: "…in current smokers, very low nicotine content (VLNC)
cigarettes decrease nicotine exposure, decrease cigarette dependence,
reduce the number of cigarettes smoked per day and increase the
likelihood of contemplating, making and succeeding at a quit attempt."
"There is a compelling and urgent case for enacting a national nicotine
policy in the United States and around the world," explained Henry
Sicignano, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century
Group. "Leading scientists and the public agree: governments should
mandate the availability of Very Low Nicotine cigarettes."
Survey Methodology
This survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of 22nd
Century Group from May 24-28, 2017 among 2,148 adults ages 18 and older
in the United States, 1,014 adults ages 18 and older in the United
Kingdom, 1,056 adults ages 18 and older in Japan, 1,050 adults ages 18
and older in Canada, and 1,033 adults ages 18 and older in Australia.
This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no
estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete
survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact (716)
270-1523.
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on genetic
engineering and plant breeding which allows the increase or decrease of
the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in
cannabis plants. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce
the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in cannabis is
to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis strains for important new medicines
and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This
press release contains forward-looking information, including all
statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the
intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its
directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press
release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations.
The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate,"
"believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee
future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be
considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we
may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including
the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any
of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect
actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and
consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed on March 8,
2017, including the section entitled "Risk Factors," and our other
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which
attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may
affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash
flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary
materially from those expected or projected.
