|
|[June 14, 2017]
|
New CEO and Experienced SaaS Executives Join Litmus to Accelerate Growth
Litmus,
an email creative platform for building superior customer experiences,
has hired Erik Nierenberg as its new CEO as the company expands its
product suite. A Litmus board member since 2016, Nierenberg was
previously an SVP and GM at Lynda.com and spent more than six years at
Salesforce.com (News - Alert) in a variety of roles.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005520/en/
Litmus Executives from L to R: David Smalley, Managing Director, UK & Co-Founder, Paul Farnell, CDO & Co-Founder, Erik Nierenberg, CEO, and Matthew Brindley CTO & Co-Founder. (Photo: Business Wire)
For over a decade, Litmus has been helping marketers create and optimize
effective emails that protect their brand experience with unparalleled
subscriber engagement. "Litmus is focused on building out the most
comprehensive and integrated email creation platform that helps our
users create great subscriber experiences," says Nierenberg. "I couldn't
be more excited to join Litmus as CEO as we contnue to create
incredible value for our customers."
"Litmus has experienced exceptional growth in user success, revenue, and
global reach since we started the company," states Paul Farnell,
Co-Founder of Litmus. "Erik is a fantastic fit to continue that success
as we enable our users to create high-quality email experiences with the
Litmus platform." Farnell is now overseeing the Litmus user experience
as Chief Design Officer.
Litmus grew its new accounts by more than 50% in 2016, attracting brands
like Amazon, JetBlue, Lenovo (News - Alert), and Panera Bread. Email designers to
marketing VPs utilize Litmus alongside over 250 global partners and
email service providers such as Salesforce, Adobe, MailChimp, HubSpot,
and IBM/Silverpop (News - Alert) to ensure the brand alignment, quality,
deliverability, and performance of every email they send.
"Litmus has made it possible for our team to save 30-60 minutes per
email build," says Pamela McAtee, Senior Vice President of Digital at
Epsilon. "When campaigns number in the thousands per month, that
significantly improves allocation of resources and productivity."
In addition to Nierenberg, other key executive hires include Chief
Marketing Officer, David Rich (former Worldwide Director for Adobe's (News - Alert)
Creative Cloud for Business); VP of Customer Development, Brian Martin
(NetSuite); VP of Engineering, Matt Gore (Enservio); VP of Product,
Muhammad Rehman (GoDaddy, eBay, Oracle (News - Alert)); VP of Business Development,
Ryan Martin (Box, Salesforce); and Head of Online Growth, Joep Leussink
(join.me, LogMeIn).
About Litmus
Major global brands across every industry and vertical trust Litmus to
make email better, including 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands, 7 of the
top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 US ad agencies. The
email creation, testing, and analytics platform empowers marketers,
designers, and agencies to confidently deliver customer experiences that
ensure brand alignment and quality, as well as maximize performance and
deliverability. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com,
subscribe to the Litmus blog,
or follow us on Twitter
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005520/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]