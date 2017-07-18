[June 14, 2017] New CEO and Experienced SaaS Executives Join Litmus to Accelerate Growth

Litmus, an email creative platform for building superior customer experiences, has hired Erik Nierenberg as its new CEO as the company expands its product suite. A Litmus board member since 2016, Nierenberg was previously an SVP and GM at Lynda.com and spent more than six years at Salesforce.com (News - Alert) in a variety of roles. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005520/en/ Litmus Executives from L to R: David Smalley, Managing Director, UK & Co-Founder, Paul Farnell, CDO & Co-Founder, Erik Nierenberg, CEO, and Matthew Brindley CTO & Co-Founder. (Photo: Business Wire) For over a decade, Litmus has been helping marketers create and optimize effective emails that protect their brand experience with unparalleled subscriber engagement. "Litmus is focused on building out the most comprehensive and integrated email creation platform that helps our users create great subscriber experiences," says Nierenberg. "I couldn't be more excited to join Litmus as CEO as we contnue to create incredible value for our customers." "Litmus has experienced exceptional growth in user success, revenue, and global reach since we started the company," states Paul Farnell, Co-Founder of Litmus. "Erik is a fantastic fit to continue that success as we enable our users to create high-quality email experiences with the Litmus platform." Farnell is now overseeing the Litmus user experience as Chief Design Officer. Litmus grew its new accounts by more than 50% in 2016, attracting brands like Amazon, JetBlue, Lenovo (News - Alert) , and Panera Bread. Email designers to marketing VPs utilize Litmus alongside over 250 global partners and email service providers such as Salesforce, Adobe, MailChimp, HubSpot, and IBM/ Silverpop (News - Alert) to ensure the brand alignment, quality, deliverability, and performance of every email they send.

"Litmus has made it possible for our team to save 30-60 minutes per email build," says Pamela McAtee, Senior Vice President of Digital at Epsilon. "When campaigns number in the thousands per month, that significantly improves allocation of resources and productivity." In addition to Nierenberg, other key executive hires include Chief Marketing Officer, David Rich (former Worldwide Director for Adobe's (News - Alert) Creative Cloud for Business); VP of Customer Development, Brian Martin (NetSuite); VP of Engineering, Matt Gore (Enservio); VP of Product, Muhammad Rehman (GoDaddy, eBay, Oracle (News - Alert) ); VP of Business Development, Ryan Martin (Box, Salesforce); and Head of Online Growth, Joep Leussink (join.me, LogMeIn). About Litmus Major global brands across every industry and vertical trust Litmus to make email better, including 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands, 7 of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 US ad agencies. The email creation, testing, and analytics platform empowers marketers, designers, and agencies to confidently deliver customer experiences that ensure brand alignment and quality, as well as maximize performance and deliverability. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005520/en/

