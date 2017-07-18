[June 14, 2017] New Trackunit Service Places the Future of Construction Efficiency Into the Hands of Equipment Suppliers and Users

AALBORG, Denmark, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of Trackunit Go, Trackunit challenges the status quo through new digital solutions and services across the construction equipment ecosystem from operators to OEMs. Trackunit leads the digitization revolution set to transform the fortunes of construction economics. Trackunit has announced the introduction of its Trackunit Go, mobile application for real-time monitoring and optimization of construction equipment use. The App is the first launch in a wave of new technology which will set a high bar for digital services, facilitating much needed changes to the way value is extracted from equipment throughout the construction lifecycle. "According to McKinsey, construction is one of the least digitized industries globally," says Joergen Raguse, CEO Trackunit A/S. "The market struggles with low margins and low productivity. Large construction project timelines are typically delayed by 20 percent, and up to 80 percent of projects are over budget. What's surprising is there has been no significant improvements in over a decade. The construction industry is ripe for the kind of digital disruption which Trackunit is bringing to market." Trackunit accelerating construction into the digital age

Trackunit Go is developed to influence the everyday life of machines by solving real challenges in the construction environment, where efficincy and maximum uptime of equipment are critical to business improvement. Key to delivering relevant and timely information for business decision making is real-time data, collected via the App on the operators' smartphone. The launch of new mobile-first technologies and services such as Trackunit Go are game changers for the construction industry, setting new standards for digital services. The new IoT-based solutions bridge the gap between man and machine, curating and translating everything a company needs to know about its machinery and its use, through one seamless solution. In practical use, real-time data, e.g., empowers technicians to become a proactive service department rather than a reactive repair team - by encouraging preventive maintenance based upon machine health monitoring via mobile devices, construction companies are better able to mitigate the costs and productivity losses incurred by unplanned downtime.

From hindsight to data-driven foresight "Telematics is not science fiction," says Joergen Raguse. "It's an embedded and well-established technology platform which has come of age in Trackunit's hands. The step forward in digitization which Trackunit brings is the way we collect and analyze telematics data in real-time to deliver actionable, proactive and predictive information. Our technology consigns old-fashioned, historical reporting to the waste basket." At every moment, valuable data is produced by machines. Traditionally telematics has used this data to provide backward-looking reports about information and events such as machine up-time, fuel consumption and localization. By collecting real-time data Trackunit enables companies to extract information and turn it into business improving foresights for smarter and faster decisions. About Trackunit A/S Trackunit is the global specialist in creating services connecting machines within construction. Our 110 employees support customers in 65+ countries. Trackunit challenge the status quo in the way we collect and analyze machine data in real-time to deliver actionable, proactive and predictive information - leading customers from hindsight to data-driven foresight. From operator safety and machine health to business optimization, our software, hardware and services impact our customers everyday operations. www.trackunit.com Follow us on: Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Trackunit A/S Blog Media contact:

Trackunit A/S

Jacob Zimmer

Tel: +45-4250-2775

jsz@trackunit.com



Press contact:

Spa Communications for Trackunit A/S

Rory Flashman-Wells

Tel.: +44-1892-511413

rflashman@spacomms.com

SOURCE Trackunit A/S

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]