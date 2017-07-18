[June 14, 2017] New Podcast, "#EatForThePlanet with Nil Zacharias" Explores the Future of Food

NEW YORK, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One Green Planet (onegreenplanet.org), the leading independent media company focused on food sustainability has launched a brand new weekly podcast that seeks to explore how we can make food choices that provide us with maximum benefit and have minimum negative impact on the planet. #EatForThePlanet with Nil Zacharias (hosted by Nil Zacharias, co-founder of One Green Planet) features conversations with food industry leaders, health and sustainability experts, as well as entrepreneurs and creative minds who are working to redefine the future of food. "The global food system and the global health crisis are intrinsically connected," said Zacharias, "As the world's population soars to 9.7 billion by the year 2050, we have to figure out how to nourish the human population without starving our planet by pushing its finite resources to their furthest limit." The podcast will focus on topics such as urban farming, regenerative agriculture, plant-based food and nutrition, cultured/clean meat, alternative proteins, and other innovations that have the potential to reshape our food system, as well as our food choices to help combat the worsening impacts of climate change. Some of the guests to be featured on the podcast include Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures; John Mackey CEO of Whole Foods Market; David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps; Gene Baur, President of Farm Sanctuary; Professor Marion Nestle; Bruce Friedrich, Executive Director of the Good Food Institute, and many more. #EatForThePlanet with Nil Zacharias is currently available on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. Subscribe now! For more information on the podcast, visit: http://onegreenplanet.org/eatfortheplanet

