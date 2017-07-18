[June 13, 2017] New Comedy Central Hit 'The President Show' Taps SnapStream to Find Relevant TV Clips

Comedy Central's new late-night comedy, "The President Show," has chosen SnapStream's high-powered TV recording and search technology to find the TV clips needed to lampoon President Donald Trump and other government leaders. The show, which premiered in April and was just extended for more episodes, features comedian Anthony Atamanuik portraying Trump in a variety of settings - doing White House press briefings, interviewing guests and literally "Screaming at the TV," a segment in which he reacts angrily to news coverage critical of him personally and politically. "SnapStream is vital to 'The President Show' to source the material we need and to study the president's mannerisms and words to give our audience the best show possible," said Lorrie Baranek, the show's line producer. "Without SnapStream, we'd miss all those great soundbites and gaffes, or we'd have to spend hours watching TV for the right moments." SnapStream is the most powerful TV recording and search product on the market and the technology of choice for a variety of late-niht comedy shows, including "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." SnapStream enables users to record television shows and then search inside those TV shows to find just the right TV moment. SnapStream searches closed captioning and uses natural language processing to make searches more effective, intuitive and simple for the user. "In the Trump era, late-night comedians are playing a larger role than ever in holding the president accountable, said Rakesh Agrawal, CEO and founder of SnapStream. "We're proud of the vital role we play in helping 'The President Show' and other organizations find those needles in a haystack on TV."

In addition to the TV shows, political parties and campaigns use SnapStream to find mentions of their candidates. Sports teams use it to track mentions of the team or individual players. Universities use it to know when they've been featured in news coverage. For more information, go to www.snapstream.com. About SnapStream SnapStream is a Houston-based software company that enables seamless TV workflows for hundreds of organizations worldwide. TV is our passion, whether it's in our homes or supporting our customers such as The Daily Show, Last Week Tonight, the U.S. Senate, the Jacksonville Jaguars, University of Alabama and Emerson (News - Alert) College. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005489/en/

