|[June 13, 2017]
New Comedy Central Hit 'The President Show' Taps SnapStream to Find Relevant TV Clips
Comedy Central's new late-night comedy, "The President Show," has chosen
SnapStream's high-powered TV recording and search technology to find the
TV clips needed to lampoon President Donald Trump and other government
leaders.
The show, which premiered in April and was just extended for more
episodes, features comedian Anthony Atamanuik portraying Trump in a
variety of settings - doing White House press briefings, interviewing
guests and literally "Screaming at the TV," a segment in which he reacts
angrily to news coverage critical of him personally and politically.
"SnapStream is vital to 'The President Show' to source the material we
need and to study the president's mannerisms and words to give our
audience the best show possible," said Lorrie Baranek, the show's line
producer. "Without SnapStream, we'd miss all those great soundbites and
gaffes, or we'd have to spend hours watching TV for the right moments."
SnapStream is the most powerful TV recording and search product on the
market and the technology of choice for a variety of late-niht comedy
shows, including "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Daily Show
with Trevor Noah," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and "Last Week
Tonight with John Oliver."
SnapStream enables users to record television shows and then search
inside those TV shows to find just the right TV moment. SnapStream
searches closed captioning and uses natural language processing to make
searches more effective, intuitive and simple for the user.
"In the Trump era, late-night comedians are playing a larger role than
ever in holding the president accountable, said Rakesh Agrawal, CEO and
founder of SnapStream. "We're proud of the vital role we play in helping
'The President Show' and other organizations find those needles in a
haystack on TV."
In addition to the TV shows, political parties and campaigns use
SnapStream to find mentions of their candidates. Sports teams use it to
track mentions of the team or individual players. Universities use it to
know when they've been featured in news coverage.
