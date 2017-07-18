|
|[June 13, 2017]
|
New Ponemon Study Finds Traditional Endpoint Security Approaches Are Ineffective, Costing the Average Enterprise $6 Million+ Per Year
Absolute®,
the self-healing endpoint security company, announced today the results
of "Cost of Insecure Endpoints Benchmark Study," an independent
benchmarking study conducted by the Ponemon
Institute. The research reveals that traditional endpoint security
approaches are ineffective and are costing enterprises more than $6
million per year in poor detection, slow response and wasted time. As
the aggressive nature of emerging threats to proprietary data continues
to grow, the cost and complexity of reducing risks and confirming
compliance are at an all-time high.
The Ponemon study revealed organizations are finding it increasingly
difficult to identify dark endpoints - the rogue, out-of-compliance, or
off-network devices that create blind spots and increase an
organization's vulnerability to attack. While confidence in endpoint
security ranked low, the IT security professionals surveyed believe that
close to 60 percent of the hours currently invested in the capture and
evaluation of intelligence surrounding the true threats, to both
compliance and proprietary data, can be saved each week by deploying
automated solutions.
"At the Ponemon Institute (News - Alert), we've followed the endpoint security industry
closely for more than a decade. It's clear that enterprises face real
visibility and control challenges when it comes to protecting the data
on corporate endpoints, ensuring compliance and keeping up with
threats," said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon
Institute. "Enterprises need an automated approach to give IT pros
visibility into endpoint security health and to better understand risk
exposure, ensure compliance and improve visibility."
The study takes into account research into the security pracices and
budgets of more than 550 IT and IT security practitioners. While the
results were staggering, the research did not take into account the
liability associated with increased risks of data breaches that are
becoming all too commonplace as workers place data at risk on laptops,
mobile phones and tablets. Key findings from the study include the
following:
-
Blind spots are large and growing: Among respondents, 63
percent could not monitor endpoint devices when they left the
corporate network, while 53 percent of companies reveal that
malware-infected endpoints have increased in the past 12 months.
-
Out-of-date, unpatched or corrupted endpoint agents are the most
common endpoint security gaps: 55 percent of respondents say
endpoint management and security applications have been removed or
corrupted.
-
Compliance and data protection are at risk: Some 56 percent of
companies lack a cohesive compliance strategy, and 70 percent report a
"below average" ability to minimize endpoint failure damages. Only 28
percent of respondents say their organizations rely on automated
analysis and inspection to determine compliance.
-
Respondents believe automation increases efficiency and offers
better visibility of dark endpoints: It costs organizations an
average of $1.37 million annually in wasted time responding to
erroneous malware alerts. Enterprises could save nearly $2.1 million
annually with automated endpoint security solutions.
"Managing endpoint security and protecting proprietary data is more than
an IT issue, it's increasingly a global business performance and
national security concern," said Geoff Haydon, CEO, Absolute. "This
study along with recent ransomware attacks and high-profile data
breaches show the danger of today's endpoint blind spots, and underscore
that automation and newer approaches to endpoint security are key to
safeguarding endpoints and the sensitive data on them for optimal
business performance."
For a complete copy of the "Cost of Insecure Endpoints Benchmark Study,"
visit www.absolute.com/ponemon.
About Absolute
Absolute (TSX: ABT) delivers the only self-healing endpoint security
solution to provide uncompromised visibility and real-time remediation
of breaches at the source. Absolute's cloud-based platform puts IT and
security professionals in total command of devices, data and
applications - whether on or off the corporate network - to enhance IT
asset management, protect sensitive data, reduce insider threats and
ensure compliance. Absolute's patented Persistence technology is
embedded in the firmware of more than 1 billion PCs and mobile devices
from global manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu (News - Alert), HP,
Lenovo, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung and Toshiba. Absolute is
headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices around the world.
For more information, visit www.absolute.com.
©2017 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. Absolute and
Persistence are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation.
For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the
information contained in this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005466/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]