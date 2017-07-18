|
New Industry Forum to Advance Clinical Trial Participation
In 2018, the Bridging
Clinical Research and Clinical Health Care Collaborative will bring
together industry leaders from pharma, biotech, clinical research
organizations, health care organizations, advocacy groups and the FDA to
advance the participation of patients and physicians in the conduct of
clinical trials. The conference will be April 4-5 at the Gaylord
National Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, MD.
"Poor recruitment is the leading cause of failure in clinical trials.
Less than 3 percent of patients and physicians participate," said Cinda
Orr, president and CEO of SCORR
Marketing. "For quite some time, I have watched our industry try to
determine how we can change this, but we have not made significant
progress. As I am passionate about helping patients, I have established
the Bridging Clinical Research and Clinical Health Care Collaborative
with the support from health science colleagues and organizations so we
can actualize a solution."
The keynote speaker for the conference is Janet
Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and
Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Representing patients
will be T.J.
Sharpe, cancer survivor and patient advocate. Additional
speakers have already been scheduled from 2bPrecise,
Allscripts,
HCA
Healthcare, IBM
Watson Health, INC
Research and Sarah
Cannon. Elligo Health Research, Allscripts, and INC Research are
sponsors and Applied
Clinical Trials, CenterWatch
and FierceBiotech
are media partners.
"This conference is at the core of what we do and we are proud to be a
sponsor," said John
Potthoff, CEO at Elligo
Health Research. "Just think what a significant impact we could make
if we could get just an additional 3 percent of patients and physicians
to participate. That would double the opportunity for patients to
participate in clinical trials in the U.S."
There are numerous ways to engage in the conference - attending,
exhibiting, speaking or sponsoring. For more information on how to get
involved, visit the website at www.bridgingclinical.com.
About Bridging Clinical Research and Clinical Health Care
Collaborative
The Bridging Clinical Research and Clinical
Health Care Collaborative is sponsored by SCORR Events, a division of SCORR
Marketing, the leading marketing and communications firm in the
health science industry. SCORR Events was established to provide
education, collaboration and opportunities for industry professionals to
advance health sciences.
