[June 13, 2017] New Publication Explores How Location Technology Drives Business Growth

Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced the launch of WhereNext, an online resource that provides a revealing look at the role of location in trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital transformation, big data analytics, and smart communities. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005235/en/ Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced the launch of WhereNext, an online resource that provides a revealing look at the role of location in trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital transformation, big data analytics, and smart communities. (Graphic: Business Wire) WhereNext illuminates the ways in which location intelligence-relating to business assets, workrs, demographic trends, consumer behaviors, and more-drives faster, more effective decision-making. Written for business executives and decision-makers in government and business, WhereNext brings valuable context to today's technology trends while alerting executives to the forces that will challenge their organizations in years to come. "Executives in business and government are under pressure to extract measurable value from the IoT, digital transformation, and other initiatives," said Marianna Kantor, Esri chief marketing officer. "One key to finding that value is seeing your organization spatially and understanding the patterns at play across locations. That's the primary focus of WhereNext." The magazine relies on reporting from veteran business and technology journalists as well as industry thought leaders. WhereNext will publish new content on a weekly basis. Subscribe to the magazine directly on the site at go.esri.com/wherenext.

About Esri Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com. Copyright © 2017 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005235/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]