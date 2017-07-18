|
|[June 13, 2017]
|
New Publication Explores How Location Technology Drives Business Growth
Esri,
the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced the launch of WhereNext,
an online resource that provides a revealing look at the role of
location in trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital
transformation, big data analytics, and smart communities.
WhereNext illuminates the ways in which location
intelligence-relating to business assets, workrs, demographic trends,
consumer behaviors, and more-drives faster, more effective
decision-making. Written for business executives and decision-makers in
government and business, WhereNext brings valuable context to
today's technology trends while alerting executives to the forces that
will challenge their organizations in years to come.
"Executives in business and government are under pressure to extract
measurable value from the IoT, digital transformation, and other
initiatives," said Marianna Kantor, Esri chief marketing officer. "One
key to finding that value is seeing your organization spatially and
understanding the patterns at play across locations. That's the primary
focus of WhereNext."
The magazine relies on reporting from veteran business and technology
journalists as well as industry thought leaders. WhereNext will
publish new content on a weekly basis. Subscribe to the magazine
directly on the site at go.esri.com/wherenext.
