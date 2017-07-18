[June 13, 2017] New Anytime Fitness Mobile App Empowers Members with a New Workout Every Day

WOODBURY, Minn., June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Solving the universal problems of lack of time to hit the gym and uncertainty of how to work out solo, Anytime Fitness has launched a new mobile app that helps members stay prepared and motivated with a new workout every day. The Anytime Fitness App, now available for free download on iOS and Android devices, provides access to more than 1,100 workouts - the largest library of workout programs available on a fitness app. Through the new app, members can filter workouts by fitness level, activity type (cardio, strength, agility, etc.) and the amount of accessible equipment. Once all criteria are selected, the app will generate a handful of recommended workouts with video and text instruction for every movement. Members can save their favorite workouts in the app, as well as document reps and weight used. While workouts can conveniently be viewed on a mobile device or an Apple Watch, they can also be downloaded and printed as a PDF. All workouts are seamlessly downloaded when users tap the "Workouts" tab on the core Anytime Fitness App. "When you want to start on a path to a healthier place, a common hurdle is not knowing where or how to begin," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder & CEO of Anytime Fitness, the world's fastest growing gym franchise. "In developing our new Anytime Fitness App, our goal was to boost members' confience by giving them the tools and the know-how with a vast library of workouts to choose from, as well as guidance and support to achieve their goals." VIDEO: Anytime Fitness App Demo The Anytime Fitness app allows members to set daily, weekly, and long-term goals to provide a gauge for personal success. The app welcomes users with a snapshot that displays their photo, goal progress and latest Facebook messages from their home gym. Linked to members' profiles and key fob, the Anytime Fitness App provides gym usage information, integrates workout statistics, tracks steps taken, calories burned, calories consumed and active minutes. To collect this data and information, The Anytime Fitness App syncs with companion apps, including Anytime Workouts, MapMyFitness®, as well as tracking devices such as Fitbit®.

With roughly 58 percent of mobile phone owners using a fitness or health app, the Anytime Fitness App connects its members in an entirely new way, effortlessly supporting their journey to Get to a Healthier Place®. "With the new Anytime Fitness app, you can be at the gym, at work or even in your backyard and choose workouts you feel comfortable doing," Runyon said. "You don't have to worry about not knowing the number of reps, sequence or length of each exercise. It's all there for you, easily viewed on your mobile device. You'll never be at a loss, with enough workouts to do a new one every day." About Anytime Fitness

Ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Top Global Franchise list, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with more than 3,500 gyms serving nearly 3,000,000 members on five continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Gyms are now open in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, The Republic of Ireland, Wales, Grand Cayman, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Qatar, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Belgium, Italy, Sweden and the Philippines. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all. For more information on Anytime Fitness and franchise opportunities, please visit www.anytimefitness.com. Recent Press coverage: Anytime Fitness in the news To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-anytime-fitness-mobile-app-empowers-members-with-a-new-workout-every-day-300472802.html SOURCE Anytime Fitness

