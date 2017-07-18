[June 12, 2017] New Infortrend Drive-side Enhancements Resolve System Bottlenecks and Double Capacity Expansion

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the latest drive-side enhancements to its storage solutions including the support for 12G/s SAS interface on EonStor DS 3000U and an optional expansion board on the EonStor GS Family to double capacity expansion. These new improvements will help customers address performance and capacity requirements arising from data growth challenges businesses face today and tomorrow. EonStor DS 3000U, the next generation of Infortrend's market-proven EonStor DS 3000 series, is now available with the support for the latest 12Gb/s SAS interface on the drive side to meet the mainstream storage trend. Many of Infortrend's storage solutions have also been added with 12Gb/s SAS support. This enables enterprise data centers to take advantage of the exciting 12Gb/s speed, thereby eliminating system bottlenecks. Infortrend is also taking capacity scalability to a whole new level by offering an optional expansion board for its EonStor GS Family. Users can now choose to connect second set of expansion enclosures so the number of total JBOD connections can double, providing twice the capacity scalability. For example, EonStor GS 3000, previously supporting up to 445 drives via built-in expansion ports, can now connect with an extra set of expansion enclosures (420 drives) to enable total connectivity to 865 drives for all kinds of backup and archiving needs. "In today's rapidly changing business environment, enterprises constantly struggle with two issues with their storage systems - speed and capacity. This is why Infortrend is introducing these enhancements and will continue to incorporate forward-looking technologies in our storage solutions to help customers deal with evolving requirements now and in the future," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend. Click here for more about EonStor DS 3000U and here for the whole EonStor GS Family.

