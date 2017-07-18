[June 12, 2017] New Research Shows NCR Leads in Self-Checkout and EPOS Technology

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the world in self-checkout (SCO), according to research published by strategic research and consulting firm RBR. According to RBR, NCR has been the overall market leader since 2003 and maintains its dominant position within the SCO market with 73 percent global shipment share in 2016. According to RBR's "Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2017" report, NCR also saw an increase in its shipments of Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) technology in 2016 and, for the third consecutive year, remained the number one supplier of EPOS in North America. The retail customer is changing - they expect choice, they're always connected and they want to define their own shopping journey. Additionally, with store footprints changing, leading retailers are looking to enable digital engagement and offer flexible shopping options, including self-checkout, to meet customer demands and sustain a positive brand value. "NCR is enabling retailers around the world to redefine the in-store shopping experience and expand their touchpoints with consumers," said Dirk Izzo, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions at NCR Corporation. "Our channel transformation solutions help our customers create a fluid, omni-channel consumer experience, increasing productivity and enhancing customer loyalty." RBR expects EPOS and SCO shipments to continue to grow annually through 2022. NCR holds the top position in SCO shipments in all major regions. The study is based on in-dept primary research with retail technology vendors throughout 53 markets across six regions, and it was complemented with extensive secondary research. About NCR Corporation NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.

NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. NCR encourages investors to visit its website, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR. Website: www.ncr.com

