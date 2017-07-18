|
|[June 12, 2017]
|
New Research Shows NCR Leads in Self-Checkout and EPOS Technology
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the world in self-checkout (SCO),
according to research published by strategic research and consulting
firm RBR. According to RBR, NCR has been the overall market leader since
2003 and maintains its dominant position within the SCO market with 73
percent global shipment share in 2016.
According to RBR's "Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2017" report, NCR also
saw an increase in its shipments of Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS)
technology in 2016 and, for the third consecutive year, remained the
number one supplier of EPOS in North America.
The retail customer is changing - they expect choice, they're always
connected and they want to define their own shopping journey.
Additionally, with store footprints changing, leading retailers are
looking to enable digital engagement and offer flexible shopping
options, including self-checkout, to meet customer demands and sustain a
positive brand value.
"NCR is enabling retailers around the world to redefine the in-store
shopping experience and expand their touchpoints with consumers," said
Dirk Izzo, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions at NCR
Corporation. "Our channel transformation solutions help our customers
create a fluid, omni-channel consumer experience, increasing
productivity and enhancing customer loyalty."
RBR expects EPOS and SCO shipments to continue to grow annually through
2022. NCR holds the top position in SCO shipments in all major regions.
The study is based on in-dept primary research with retail technology
vendors throughout 53 markets across six regions, and it was
complemented with extensive secondary research.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware and portfolio of services, NCR
enables more than 700 million transactions daily across retail,
financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small
business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your
life easier.
NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries. All other trademarks or registered
trademarks are property of their respective owners.
NCR encourages investors to visit its website, which is updated
regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.
