New Newsletter Highlights IQMS ERP Customers and Features Gartner's Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System Software
IQMS,
a leading manufacturing ERP
software and manufacturing
execution system (MES) authority, today announced the publication of
a newsletter featuring the Gartner (News - Alert) "Market Guide for Manufacturing
Execution System Software" report. The newsletter highlights
testimonials of how two manufacturers are using integrated IQMS
enterprise resource planning (ERP) and MES software to optimize their
businesses. The newsletter is available at https://www.gartner.com/technology/media-products/newsletters/IQMS/1-3UEPFRU/index.html.
Gartner Market Guide Highlights
The full Gartner "Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System
Software" report1, which can be accessed from the newsletter,
observes that, "The MES market grew 16% in 2015 to an estimated $3
billion." Among the report's findings are that, "Companies
successfully implementing MES view it as an enterprise solution, not
just something for individual plant performance improvement." It also
notes that, "Advanced technologies-e.g., cloud, Internet of Things (IoT)
and mobile-will pressure MES users and practitioners to ensure that MES
applications keep pace with the features that users have come to expect
from their consumer device experience."
In discussing MES software selection, the Gartner report advises, "When
evaluating MES systems, look at configurability, flexibility and ease of
integration (and not just ERP integration). The level of system
customization required is inversely proportional to implementation
success rate." The report goes on to state, "MES systems will need to
support increasing amounts of data and sophisticated data analysis.
Ensure that your provider has a plan for support of IoT devices and
advanced analytics (not just report writing)."
IQMS was listed in the ERP class of vendors who "sell stand-alone MES
modules that are designed with specific integration points to the
broader ERP suites."
Manufacturers Optimize Processes With IQMS
The newsletter also features two manufacturing customers' experiences
working with the IQMS system to gain greater visibility and improve
their operations.
A case sudy about a leading automotive supplier examines how the
company replaced the different systems and databases it previously used
to manage operations with IQMS EnterpriseIQ in which all ERP and MES
data, from the office to the shop floor, is managed by a single
database. With IQMS in place, the company was able to reduce shipping
errors from as many as 40 per month to zero while gaining the ability to
accurately calculate cost and capacity even when multiple machines are
making multiple parts. The manufacturer also has improved internal and
external communication through accurate data transfers and labeling,
reduced maintenance costs, and eliminated excess data entry.
A video testimonial by a manufacturer of metering pumps and flow meters
discusses how the business uses integrated MES and ERP functionality in
IQMS EnterpriseIQ to create complex bills of materials (BOMs) plus
real-time monitoring, tracking and reporting. Using IQMS, all employees
at the firm get the same up-to-the-moment view of what is happening with
production, whether they are in the office or on the shop floor.
Additionally, the ability to review waste in their processes enables
team members to look at new ways of making the business leaner.
Together, these capabilities are supporting the manufacturer's ability
to continue growing the company.
IQMS Integrated System for MES and ERP
IQMS software uniquely combines robust ERP and MES functionality into
one comprehensive system. Because all modules are designed, developed
and supported by IQMS, they operate as a powerful, cohesive system,
capable of handling all extended ERP needs while using a single,
embedded database. This empowers manufacturing enterprises to take a
streamlined approach to centralizing activity across the supply chain
and ensuring that complete, accurate information is available to all
authorized users at all times. The comprehensive MES functionality is
also available as a standalone solution that can be readily integrated
with manufacturers' existing ERP systems.
The Choice is the New Cloud™ program features three deployment models
for the IQMS system that are designed to support the needs of
manufacturing firms.
-
Software as a Service is for customers that want to take
advantage of IQMS via a cloud-based subscription.
-
Managed Cloud is for manufacturers that want to own
their IQMS license but take advantage of a hosted cloud deployment.
-
Premise is for customers that want to run
EnterpriseIQ software in their own data center-either directly on
servers or in a private cloud.
1Gartner "Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution
System Software," by Rick Franzosa, June 21, 2016
About IQMS
IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a
comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the
real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed
specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process
manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict
customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this
by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales
orders, material requirements, inventory and purchasing, plus extended
native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop
floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North
America, Europe and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world.
For more information, please visit http://www.iqms.com.
