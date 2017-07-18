[June 12, 2017] New Newsletter Highlights IQMS ERP Customers and Features Gartner's Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System Software

IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced the publication of a newsletter featuring the Gartner (News - Alert) "Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System Software" report. The newsletter highlights testimonials of how two manufacturers are using integrated IQMS enterprise resource planning (ERP) and MES software to optimize their businesses. The newsletter is available at https://www.gartner.com/technology/media-products/newsletters/IQMS/1-3UEPFRU/index.html. Gartner Market Guide Highlights The full Gartner "Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System Software" report1, which can be accessed from the newsletter, observes that, "The MES market grew 16% in 2015 to an estimated $3 billion." Among the report's findings are that, "Companies successfully implementing MES view it as an enterprise solution, not just something for individual plant performance improvement." It also notes that, "Advanced technologies-e.g., cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile-will pressure MES users and practitioners to ensure that MES applications keep pace with the features that users have come to expect from their consumer device experience." In discussing MES software selection, the Gartner report advises, "When evaluating MES systems, look at configurability, flexibility and ease of integration (and not just ERP integration). The level of system customization required is inversely proportional to implementation success rate." The report goes on to state, "MES systems will need to support increasing amounts of data and sophisticated data analysis. Ensure that your provider has a plan for support of IoT devices and advanced analytics (not just report writing)." IQMS was listed in the ERP class of vendors who "sell stand-alone MES modules that are designed with specific integration points to the broader ERP suites." Manufacturers Optimize Processes With IQMS The newsletter also features two manufacturing customers' experiences working with the IQMS system to gain greater visibility and improve their operations. A case sudy about a leading automotive supplier examines how the company replaced the different systems and databases it previously used to manage operations with IQMS EnterpriseIQ in which all ERP and MES data, from the office to the shop floor, is managed by a single database. With IQMS in place, the company was able to reduce shipping errors from as many as 40 per month to zero while gaining the ability to accurately calculate cost and capacity even when multiple machines are making multiple parts. The manufacturer also has improved internal and external communication through accurate data transfers and labeling, reduced maintenance costs, and eliminated excess data entry. A video testimonial by a manufacturer of metering pumps and flow meters discusses how the business uses integrated MES and ERP functionality in IQMS EnterpriseIQ to create complex bills of materials (BOMs) plus real-time monitoring, tracking and reporting. Using IQMS, all employees at the firm get the same up-to-the-moment view of what is happening with production, whether they are in the office or on the shop floor. Additionally, the ability to review waste in their processes enables team members to look at new ways of making the business leaner. Together, these capabilities are supporting the manufacturer's ability to continue growing the company. IQMS Integrated System for MES and ERP

IQMS software uniquely combines robust ERP and MES functionality into one comprehensive system. Because all modules are designed, developed and supported by IQMS, they operate as a powerful, cohesive system, capable of handling all extended ERP needs while using a single, embedded database. This empowers manufacturing enterprises to take a streamlined approach to centralizing activity across the supply chain and ensuring that complete, accurate information is available to all authorized users at all times. The comprehensive MES functionality is also available as a standalone solution that can be readily integrated with manufacturers' existing ERP systems. The Choice is the New Cloud™ program features three deployment models for the IQMS system that are designed to support the needs of manufacturing firms. Software as a Service is for customers that want to take advantage of IQMS via a cloud-based subscription.

is for customers that want to take advantage of IQMS via a cloud-based subscription. Managed Cloud is for manufacturers that want to own their IQMS license but take advantage of a hosted cloud deployment.

is for manufacturers that want to own their IQMS license but take advantage of a hosted cloud deployment. Premise is for customers that want to run EnterpriseIQ software in their own data center-either directly on servers or in a private cloud. About Gartner Research Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 1Gartner "Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution System Software," by Rick Franzosa, June 21, 2016 About IQMS IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales orders, material requirements, inventory and purchasing, plus extended native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North America, Europe and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.iqms.com. Engage with IQMS at: Website: IQMS.com

Twitter (News - Alert) : @IQMSerp

LinkedIn (News - Alert) : http://www.linkedin.com/company/IQMS

Facebook (News - Alert) : https://www.facebook.com/IQMSerp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IQMSerp

Google (News - Alert) +: https://plus.google.com/+IQMSerp View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005276/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]