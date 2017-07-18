[June 12, 2017] New Public Grid Data Repository to Support Advanced Grid Research

ALAMO, Calif., June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterGrids announced today that it has opened its newly developed Grid Data Repository for free public use by the grid research community. The Grid Data Repository is an online library of grid models developed for the Department of Energy. It was financed under an award from the Advanced Research Program Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), as part of the GRID DATA program to support new research in grid modernization. The Repository organizes data from disparate utility industry sources, public data generated by the grid research community, and new grid models being created under the ARPA-E GRID DATA program by five project teams. "The Repository addresses the growing need for more realistic grid models in the public domain to support grid research and testing," according to Ali Vojdani, President of BetterGrids. "While every utility has models, they usually contain sensitive information so are only available to researchers under strict conditions." The grid research community is actively working to modernize the electric grid to support the growth of renewable energy, and improve grid resiliency to storms and cyber-physical attacks. Advancements have been hindered by the lack of publicly-available, high-fidelity, large-scale power system models that realistically represent current and evolving grid challenges. The ARPA-E GRID DATA project addresses this critical need. Deign and construction of the Grid Data Repository started last year with input from ARPA-E, grid researchers, and other industry stakeholders. The Repository is built entirely with open source software and is supported by industry volunteers. It is expected to support more advanced research in grid modernization by enabling more comprehensive and transparent testing, as well as richer and more comprehensive research collaborations. "We thank all the organizations and volunteers who have contributed to the development of the Repository, and look forward to continuing our collaboration in support of smart grid research and education," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., BetterGrids Director. The Grid Data Repository can be reached from the BetterGrids.org website.

About BetterGrids | BetterGrids Foundation is a nonprofit organization set up to provide support for the Repository in a self-funding and self-governing manner. Over 50 organizations, including ARPA-E, GridBright, several universities, national labs, grid operators, and software vendors have contributed to the development of the Repository. For more information visit BetterGrids.org. About GridBright, Inc. | GridBright is the grid management specialists of the utility industry. GridBright helps the electric industry improve grid operations through smarter solutions for managing resiliency, distributed resources, and renewables. GridBright was awarded the contract by ARPA-E to develop and ensure long term operations of the Grid Data Repository. To learn more, visit GridBright.com. About the DOE ARPA-E GRID DATA Initiative | The GRID DATA program funds the development of large-scale, realistic, validated, and open-access power system network models. These models will have the detail required to allow the successful development and testing of transformational power system optimization and control algorithms. To learn more, visit https://arpa-e.energy.gov/?q=arpa-e-programs/grid-data. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-public-grid-data-repository-to-support-advanced-grid-research-300470671.html SOURCE GridBright, Inc.

