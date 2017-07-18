|
|[June 12, 2017]
|
New Ways to Elevate Employee Training with Yardi eLearning
Yardi clients now have new ways to save time by automating training
plans and team assignment adjustments. The latest version of Yardi
eLearning allows training assignments to change without additional
work from human resources or corporate training staff.
Yardi eLearning clients traditionally create role-based staff training
plans based on job title. In the past, HR administrators had to manually
adjust training plans when an employee's status changed. Yardi eLearning
now automatically adjusts the course list when employees have a new job
title, work location or supervisor. Supervisors also now receive
automatic emails with updates on employees' training assignments and
progress reports.
"Yardi eLearning had training plans in the past, but this new ability
for plans to self-adjust to an employee's needs is really exciting. This
is a great time for companies to see how a cloud-based learning platform
not only benefits employees but also makes HR tasks and training more
efficient," said Becky Sanvictores, vice president, client services at
Yardi.
The new feature also works with course conten from other providers.
"Yardi eLearning is not limited to presenting materials we develop.
Clients can streamline employees' access to instructional content
created by third-party sources," added Sanvictores.
Automation is possible because of innovation in the ways Yardi eLearning
works with HR software. "No matter which HR system our clients use, we
can help set up the interface with eLearning. There is very little
ongoing administrative work once everything is up and running," said
Sanvictores.
"'Learning Elevated' is the motto for the Yardi eLearning team. We
constantly strive to live up to that motto by creating new features such
as dynamic learning plans," said Sanvictores.
Yardi eLearning streamlines access to staff training resources for more
than 40,000 active users. It replaces traditional classroom instruction
with web-based, interactive courses and live webinar events. Users can
access Yardi eLearning from any Internet-enabled device, including
tablets and smartphones.
See how Yardi clients are finding
success with Yardi eLearning. Contact Yardi at 800.866.1144 for more
information, or visit yardi.com/eLearning.
