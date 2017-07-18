|
|[June 12, 2017]
|
New GE Predix Software for Power Producers and Utilities Breaks Down Barriers between Operations and Commercial Silos to Drive New Profit Opportunities
GE (NYSE:GE) today launched an expanded suite of Predix*-based
software applications that harness the power of the Industrial IoT to
drive new profit opportunities for power producers and utilities. The
new 'Digital Utility' solutions connect energy traders with valuable,
real-time plant productivity and capacity data to enable more
profitable, analytics-informed trading.
Additional new offerings unveiled today include the Baseline Security
Center to increase operational security for power producers, and
services designed to help utilities plan for a digital transformation.
"Today we are expanding GE's software beyond the machine to the
business, putting greater profitability in reach for our customers,"
said Ganesh Bell, Chief Digital Officer, GE Power. "The 'Digital
Utility' suite will break down barriers between commercial and
operational teams and ensure that decisions are made with full insight
into real-time information."
GE's 'Digital Utility' solutions are designed to help electricity
businesses navigate rapidly changing markets. Low demand growth, falling
wholesale power prices, excess capacity from the growth of renewable
energy sources, and long-term investments in thermal generation are
greatly impacting power and utility businesses' profitability.
Last year, 86 percent of new energy capacity added in the European Union
came from renewable sources. The preference for, and intermittency of,
those resources is dramatically changing the role of traditional fuels,
and led European utilities to spend more than €1 billion on grid
balancing services. The trend is likely to repeat itself globally with
138.5 GW of renewable power capacity added worldwide in 2016.
For energy businesses across the Electricity
Value Network (EVN), remaining profitable means responding quickly
to short-term trading opportunities, maximizing capacity for peak demand
periods, and strategically planning to address long-term supply and
demand trends. That requires traditional fuel types to respond quickly
and flexibly to demand and supply fluctuations.
GE's Digital Utility software suite serves these needs, connecting data
from electricity generation, distribution and transmission assets to
enable more informed financial decision makig. The software suite
leverages more than 100,000 GE
Digital Twins across energy to deliver insights about efficiency,
capacity, emissions, flexibility, and availability that traders can use
to bid with confidence in long-term, day-ahead, and short-term markets.
Announcements in detail:
With the 'Digital Utility,' GE is announcing updates and new
capabilities across the entire Predix-based suite of applications for
energy, including:
-
Business
Optimization for more profitable trading - GE's new
Business Optimization application enables real-time communication
between trading and operations to conduct the entire bid to bill
process. The Business Optimization application alerts a generation
business of profitable trading opportunities - often highly profitable
short-term opportunities - and informs what the utility can bid into
market. The application allows utilities to engage in new profit
pools, such as the market for ancillary services to help manage grid
stability, and new market opportunities, such as cross-border trading.
Deployed as a full stack, the Asset Performance Management, Operations
Optimization, and Business Optimization applications connect machine
and operations data with a utility's bottom line.
-
Updates to GE's Operations
Optimization application - GE's Operations Optimization
offers real-time visibility into plant and fleet-wide performance.
Enabled by edge-to-cloud technology that allows for fast analytics,
Operations Optimization helps power generation and utilities
businesses improve flexibility, efficiency, capacity, availability,
and emissions. Updates announced today will help utilities understand
where to invest time and resources to improve these measures. New
capabilities include the ability to measure delivery against
performance targets, recommendations on how to better meet targets,
and closed feedback technology that will help utilities make changes
and improve performance.
-
GE delivers Asset
Performance Management (APM) across the Electricity Value
Network (EVN) - Today, GE is introducing a single dashboard view
of asset health across the entire EVN, including renewables,
traditional power and grid. Drawing on GE's Digital Twin technology
and an analytics catalogue based on more than 125 million hours of
machine operating data, APM covers 70 percent of all NERC (News - Alert) failure
modes for combined-cycle plants.
-
GE announces Digital Worker Capabilities - As part of the APM
dashboard, work orders will connect with field service technicians to
dispatch and provide information for operations and maintenance.
Workers can submit completed Operations & Maintenance (O&M)
information back into the system, closing a full loop from problem
identification to resolution. This field service data makes the APM (News - Alert)
application more intelligent with each work order and enables better
analytics with each alert.
-
New GE Baseline
Security Center (BSC) for Power & Utilities-More than 60
percent of power leaders believe their security strategy is not
aligned with today's risk environment. Many utilities struggle to
maintain current versions of software or to run the latest security
"patches" from vendors. GE's new Baseline Security Center offers a set
of tools, configurations, and services focused on reducing
cybersecurity risk across the EVN. Based on recommendations from the
Center for Internet Security, GE's Baseline Security Center offers
services including patch management, anti-malware, identity
management, network and host hardening, and intrusion detection.
-
New Digital Services for Power and Utilities- GE today
introduced three new types of services to help power producers and
utilities develop digital strategies. New Digital Transformation
Services include Digital Visioning workshops, a Digital Effectiveness
Assessment, Business Value Engineering, and Digital Transformation
Mapping. New Digital Plant Services provide digital subject matter
experts to help customers implement recommendations drawn from the
Digital Transformation process. New Tiered Support Services provide
customers different levels of support tied to their ongoing use of
GE's Business Optimization, Operations Optimization, and Asset
Performance Management software applications.
About GE Digital
GE Digital connects streams of machine data to powerful analytics,
providing Industrial companies with valuable insights to manage assets
and operations more efficiently. World-class talent and software
capabilities driving big gains in productivity, availability and
longevity. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ge.com/digital.
About Predix
Predix is the platform for the Industrial Internet, connecting machines,
data and people to power the digital industrial companies of the
future. Predix enables companies to connect machines, data and people
under a single, cloud-based platform supported by an unmatched ecosystem
of technologies and partners. The platform was purpose-built to meet the
scale, complexity, speed and security requirements of industrial
companies and assets.
*Predix is a trademark of General Electric Company
