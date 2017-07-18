[June 12, 2017]

New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: The Future of Smart Cards: Are Cards Already Dead?

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 22 June at 4pm BST

WHERE: Online, with complimentary registration. Please email: anna.zanchi@frost.com

SPEAKERS: Jean-Noël Georges, Global Programme Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan; Nicolas Raffin, Head of Strategic Marketing & Innovation Payment, Oberthur Technologies

For more than a decade, industry experts have predicted the death of smart cards. However, the embedded SIM (eSIM) has an impact on the telecommunication vertical, and many other verticals continue to benefit from the tremendous advantages of this secured device.

"Frost & Sullivan forecasts that, in 2017, the market will continue to grow at a 4.7% CAGR globally for all verticals, including telecommunication, banking and payment, government and ID, transportation, and physical and logical access," noted Jean-Noël Georges, Global Programme Diretor, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan. "In a growing market, innovation is key. This is why major players have added innovative functionalities to the existing medium to strengthen security and provide a more exciting user experience."

Why You Must Attend:

Understand smart card forecast numbers per vertical, region in terms of unit shipments, and revenues.

per vertical, region in terms of unit shipments, and revenues. Hear about the new trends positively impacting the smart cards industry.

positively impacting the smart cards industry. Discover new features and functionalities.

