|
|[June 12, 2017]
|
New Study Investigates the Clinical Utility of ORi™, Masimo Oxygen Reserve Index™
Masimo
(NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at
the recent International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS) Annual
Meeting in Washington, DC. In the study, researchers at the UC Davis
School of Medicine evaluated the potential clinical utility of Masimo
Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™) as an early warning of arterial hemoglobin
desaturation in critically ill patients.1
ORi is a relative indicator of the partial pressure of oxygen in
arterial blood (PaO2) in the range of 100 to 200 mmHg. ORi is
intended to supplement, not replace, oxygen saturation (SpO2)
monitoring and PaO2 measurements. As an "index" parameter
with a unit-less scale between 0 and 1, ORi can be trended and has
optional alarms to notify clinicians of changes in a patient's oxygen
reserve.
In the prospective, collaborative, observational study, Dr. Leonard Lee
and colleagues enrolled 40 adult critically ill patients who were
scheduled for elective surgical procedures requiring endotracheal
intubation and planned arterial pressure monitoring catheter placement
prior to induction of general anesthesia. The patients' ORi values were
measured using a Masimo Radical-7® Pulse (News - Alert) CO-Oximeter®.
The researchers recorded the time elapsed from the start of ORi alarming
(triggered by decrease in the absolute value and rate of change in ORi)
to 94% oxygen saturation, as well as the time elapsed from 98% to 94%
saturation. The average time interval between the start of ORi alarming
and 98% saturation was considered to be the average increase in warning
time provided by ORi.
The researchers found that among the patients, the average time from the
start of ORi alarming to 94% oxygen saturation was 80±38 seconds
(ranging from 29 to 227 seconds). The average time from 98% to 94%
saturation was 46±23 seconds (ranging from 12 to 108) seconds.
Therefore, the average increase in warning time provided by ORi was
34±23 seconds (ranging from 4 to 119) seconds. On a percentage basis,
the increase provided by ORi was 96%±92% (ranging from 5% to 479%).
The researchers concluded that the study "demonstrates the potential
utility of ORi as an advanced warning of arterial desaturation and as an
adjunct to SpO2. This additional warning time can
potentially translate to improved patient safety by allowing earlier
calls for help, assistance from a more experienced person, or
modification of airway management. For this analysis we defined the
advance warning to end at 98% SpO2. In clinical situations
this SpO2 might not be considered to be critical. Using a
lower SpO2 as the alarm level would increase the advance
warning provided by ORi. Further analysis of the correlation of ORi and
PaO2, the use of ORi as a guide to pre-oxygenation, and its
utility in the morbidly obese are areas for future study."
In another recent study, researchers at Children's Medical Center in
Dallas, Texas concluded that ORi could provide clinicians with a median
of 31.5 seconds advanced warning of impending desaturation in pediatric
patients with induced apnea after pre-oxygenation.2
ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale
in the United States.
@MasimoInnovates |
#Masimo
|
References
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Lee L, Singh A, Applegate R, and Fleming N. Oxygen Reserve Index: An
early warning for desaturation in critically ill patients.
Proceedings from the 2017 IARS Annual Meeting, Washington, DC.
Abstract #A1406.
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Szmuk P et al. Oxygen Reserve Index A Novel Noninvasive Measure of
Oxygen Reserve-A Pilot Study. Anesthesiology. 4 2016, Vol. 124,
779-784. doi:10.1097/ALN.0000000000001009.
|
|
|
|
|
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive
monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been
shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and
accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been
shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in
neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5
Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million
patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the
world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20
hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best
Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow®
Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous
monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured
invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen
content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin
(SpMet®), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi®)
and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO2, pulse
rate, and perfusion index (PI). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®,
an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the
Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to
augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is
also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as
the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO2®
pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse
oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be
found at www.masimo.com.
Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from
University HealthSystem Consortium.
|
References
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in
Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO2
Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92.
|
|
|
2.
|
|
de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the
detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish
prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;338.
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue
Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After
Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287.
|
|
|
4.
|
|
Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring - The Dartmouth
Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter.
Spring-Summer 2012.
|
|
|
5.
|
|
McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General
Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint
Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016
Jul;42(7):293-302.
|
|
|
6.
|
|
Estimate: Masimo data on file.
|
|
|
7.
|
|
http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.
|
|
|
|
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential
effectiveness of Masimo ORi™. These forward-looking
statements are based on current expectations about future events
affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which
are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and
could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from
those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various
risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our
assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks
related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement
technologies, including Masimo ORi, contribute to positive clinical
outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the
"Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC (News - Alert)"), which may be obtained for
free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our
expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included
in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the
foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most
recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
the applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170611005080/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]