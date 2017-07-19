[June 09, 2017] New 332 Area Code Coming to Manhattan on June 10

NEW YORK, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- All customers within the existing 212, 646, and 917 area codes should be prepared for the introduction of the 332 area code. Verizon announced today that beginning June 10, 2017, Manhattan customers requesting new service, an additional line, or in some cases, moving their service may be assigned a number in the new 332 area code. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers for the New York City area, the New York Public Service Commission approved an area code overlay for the borough of Manhattan in New York City. The new 332 area code will be "overlaid" or superimposed over the area now served by the 212, 646 and part of the 917 area codes. Important facts that customers need to know about the upcoming 332 area code overlay are: Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Calls between the 332, 212, 646, and 917 area codes are local calls.

From your landline phone, you will continue to dial 1+ area code + telephone number fr all calls.

From your mobile phone, you will continue to dial either the area code + telephone number or 1+ area code + telephone number for all calls.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911.

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community, you will still dial these codes with just three digits. Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a ten-digit number (area code + 7-digit number), and include the area code when giving the number to their friends, family, business associates and customers, etc. Learn more about the introduction of the new 332 area code , or visit the New York Public Service Commission's website. If Verizon wireline customers have questions they should call 1-800 VERIZON (837-4966); Verizon Wireless customers should call 1-800-922-0204 or visit the Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

