|[June 09, 2017]
New Study Shows Adults with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes on Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) Benefit from CGM
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring
(CGM) for people with diabetes, is presenting important clinical data
for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, at the American Diabetes
Association's 77th Scientific Sessions, June 9-13 in San Diego,
California.
The new data is the result of combined type 1 and type 2 cohorts from
the DIaMonD study (Multiple Daily Injections and Continuous Glucose
Monitoring in Diabetes) and demonstrates the impact of CGM on A1C,
hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia in adults with either type 1 or type 2
diabetes who choose to take multiple daily injections of insulin in lieu
of other methods of insulin delivery. The study showed DexCom CGM System
users achieved a 0.9 percent average A1C reduction after 24 weeks of
regular use, compared to 0.5 percent in the Usual Care group that relied
only on fingerstick blood glucose measurements. The benefits in glycemic
control were seen even in study participants using CGM that had large
decreases in the number of fingersticks.
Additional highlights include:
-
Strong adherence to CGM in adults with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes
regardless of age, education or numeracy.
-
Ninety-three percent were using CGM more than six days a week in month
six.
-
Consistent A1C reductions in all subgroups.
-
Time in range increased, while times in hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia
decreased.
-
Patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes frequently interact with
their CGM display device, providing greater glucose awareness and
better informing their diabetes management decisions.
"This new data represents another important milestone in a blockbuster
year for the advancement of diabetes management," said Kevin Sayer,
President and CEO of DexCom. "As the first and only therapeutic CGM
approved by Medicare for patients age 65 or older, DexCom G5 Mobile is
setting a new standard of care for a wide spectrum of patients."
The study results are being presented during the following abstract and
oral presentations:
First author
Presentation no.
Title
Date / Time
(GPS = General Poster Session)
Saturday, June 10
Price 65-OR
(Price, Riddlesworth, Beck, Wolpert, Bergenstal,
Ahmann)
Effect of Continuous Glucose Monitoring on Glycemic Control in
Adults Using Multiple Daily Insulin Injections
Saturday 6/10 oral presentation
Session "Where is Glucose Monitoring Taking Us?"
Time: 8:00AM
to 10:00AM.
Price 928-P
(Price, Riddlesworth, Beck)
Glycemic Impact of Reduced Frequency of Blood Glucose Monitoring
with Continuous Glucose Monitoring Use
Saturday 6/10 GPS
Cat 12A: Clin Ther / New Tech
Time:
11:30AM to 12:30PM
Polonsky 926-P
Satisfaction with Continuous Glucose Monitoring: How Do the
Experiences of Insulin-Using Adults with Type 1 Diabetes vs. Type
2 Diabetes Differ?
Saturday 6/10 GPS
Cat 12A: Clin Ther / New Tech
Time:
11:30AM to 12:30PM
Sunday, June 11
Welsh 97-LB
(Welsh, Kelly, Casal, Walker)
Continuous glucose monitoring-related behaviors in the DIaMonD
randomized controlled trial
Sunday 6/11 GPS
Cat 11: Psychosocial / Behavioral
Time:
Noon to 1:00PM
With the recent U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' approval
for coverage of DexCom G5 Mobile, continuous glucose monitoring is a key
area of focus at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific
Sessions, supported by the following abstract and oral presentations
being conducted by additional investigators:
-
CGM: How do experiences of insulin using adults with T1D vs T2D
differ?
-
CGM is safe for making treatment decisions in T1D: Evidence from
in-silico trial
-
Use of Remote Digital Monitoring on Glucose Management Teams in
Hospitalized High Risk Patients to Reduce Hypo- and Hyperglycemia
To learn more about DexCom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.
Additional Study Information
This clinical study was conducted at 29 clinical sites across North
America using 147 adult subjects with type 1 diabetes on MDI (News - Alert) insulin
therapy and 132 adult subjects with type 2 diabetes with a mean age of
52 years and 57 years for the CGM and Usual Care groups respectively.
The protocol was designed to limit encounters to allow translation into
clinical practice with only one scheduled encounter after month 1 and
none between months 3 and 6. The first and only randomized, controlled
trial focused on CGM for MDI, the DIaMonD study delivers compelling
evidence of significant improvements across several measures of glycemic
control.
About Diabetes and Continuous Glucose Monitoring
With diabetes, the body cannot produce or use the hormone insulin
effectively, causing a buildup of glucose, or sugar, in the blood.
People with diabetes who take insulin must monitor their blood glucose
levels frequently. Uncontrolled glucose can cause health complications
and even death.i,ii
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is considered the most significant
breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years.iii
CGM is important because, in addition to providing the glucose level, it
provides the direction and rate of glucose change with the push of a
button and alerts users when glucose is too low or too high with
built-in and customizable alarms. A recent study showed that after one
year, patients with Type 1 diabetes who used CGM alone had significant
A1C reductions regardless of the type of insulin delivery method used,
including insulin pumps.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA (News - Alert), is dedicated to helping
people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing
continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and
pediatric patients. With exceptional performance, patient comfort and
lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have
consistently ranked DexCom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty.
For more information on the DexCom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.
