[June 09, 2017] New Study Shows Adults with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes on Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) Benefit from CGM

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, is presenting important clinical data for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions, June 9-13 in San Diego, California. The new data is the result of combined type 1 and type 2 cohorts from the DIaMonD study (Multiple Daily Injections and Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Diabetes) and demonstrates the impact of CGM on A1C, hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia in adults with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes who choose to take multiple daily injections of insulin in lieu of other methods of insulin delivery. The study showed DexCom CGM System users achieved a 0.9 percent average A1C reduction after 24 weeks of regular use, compared to 0.5 percent in the Usual Care group that relied only on fingerstick blood glucose measurements. The benefits in glycemic control were seen even in study participants using CGM that had large decreases in the number of fingersticks. Additional highlights include: Strong adherence to CGM in adults with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes regardless of age, education or numeracy.

Ninety-three percent were using CGM more than six days a week in month six.

Consistent A1C reductions in all subgroups.

Time in range increased, while times in hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia decreased.

Patients with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes frequently interact with their CGM display device, providing greater glucose awareness and better informing their diabetes management decisions. "This new data represents another important milestone in a blockbuster year for the advancement of diabetes management," said Kevin Sayer, President and CEO of DexCom. "As the first and only therapeutic CGM approved by Medicare for patients age 65 or older, DexCom G5 Mobile is setting a new standard of care for a wide spectrum of patients." The study results are being presented during the following abstract and oral presentations:



First author

Presentation no. Title Date / Time

(GPS = General Poster Session) Saturday, June 10 Price 65-OR

(Price, Riddlesworth, Beck, Wolpert, Bergenstal, Ahmann) Effect of Continuous Glucose Monitoring on Glycemic Control in Adults Using Multiple Daily Insulin Injections Saturday 6/10 oral presentation Session "Where is Glucose Monitoring Taking Us?"

Time: 8:00AM to 10:00AM. Price 928-P

(Price, Riddlesworth, Beck) Glycemic Impact of Reduced Frequency of Blood Glucose Monitoring with Continuous Glucose Monitoring Use Saturday 6/10 GPS

Cat 12A: Clin Ther / New Tech

Time: 11:30AM to 12:30PM Polonsky 926-P Satisfaction with Continuous Glucose Monitoring: How Do the Experiences of Insulin-Using Adults with Type 1 Diabetes vs. Type 2 Diabetes Differ? Saturday 6/10 GPS

Cat 12A: Clin Ther / New Tech

Time: 11:30AM to 12:30PM Sunday, June 11 Welsh 97-LB

(Welsh, Kelly, Casal, Walker) Continuous glucose monitoring-related behaviors in the DIaMonD randomized controlled trial Sunday 6/11 GPS

Cat 11: Psychosocial / Behavioral

Time: Noon to 1:00PM

With the recent U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' approval for coverage of DexCom G5 Mobile, continuous glucose monitoring is a key area of focus at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions, supported by the following abstract and oral presentations being conducted by additional investigators: CGM: How do experiences of insulin using adults with T1D vs T2D differ?

CGM is safe for making treatment decisions in T1D: Evidence from in-silico trial

Use of Remote Digital Monitoring on Glucose Management Teams in Hospitalized High Risk Patients to Reduce Hypo- and Hyperglycemia To learn more about DexCom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com. Additional Study Information This clinical study was conducted at 29 clinical sites across North America using 147 adult subjects with type 1 diabetes on MDI (News - Alert) insulin therapy and 132 adult subjects with type 2 diabetes with a mean age of 52 years and 57 years for the CGM and Usual Care groups respectively. The protocol was designed to limit encounters to allow translation into clinical practice with only one scheduled encounter after month 1 and none between months 3 and 6. The first and only randomized, controlled trial focused on CGM for MDI, the DIaMonD study delivers compelling evidence of significant improvements across several measures of glycemic control. About Diabetes and Continuous Glucose Monitoring With diabetes, the body cannot produce or use the hormone insulin effectively, causing a buildup of glucose, or sugar, in the blood. People with diabetes who take insulin must monitor their blood glucose levels frequently. Uncontrolled glucose can cause health complications and even death.i,ii Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is considered the most significant breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years.iii CGM is important because, in addition to providing the glucose level, it provides the direction and rate of glucose change with the push of a button and alerts users when glucose is too low or too high with built-in and customizable alarms. A recent study showed that after one year, patients with Type 1 diabetes who used CGM alone had significant A1C reductions regardless of the type of insulin delivery method used, including insulin pumps. About DexCom, Inc. DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA (News - Alert) , is dedicated to helping people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and pediatric patients. With exceptional performance, patient comfort and lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have consistently ranked DexCom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information on the DexCom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com. References i Hyperglycemia (High blood glucose). American Diabetes Association Web site. http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/blood-glucose-control/hyperglycemia.html. Updated August 5, 2013. Accessed December 3, 2013.

ii Hypoglycemia (Low blood glucose). American Diabetes Association Web site. http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/blood-glucose-control/hypoglycemia-low-blood.html. Updated July 16, 2013. Accessed December 3, 2013.

iii Clarke SF and Foster JR. A history of blood glucose meters and their role in self-monitoring of diabetes mellitus.

Br J Biomed Sci. 2012;(3)2:83-93. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005161/en/

