[June 09, 2017] New OneTouch Reveal® Mobile App Empowers People with Diabetes to Manage their Blood Sugar and Easily Connects Them with Their Diabetes Care Support System

Easy-to-use interconnected diabetes management system changes the way patients see their blood sugar readings and enables physicians, family, and friends help them manage their diabetes CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 9, 2017 /CNW/ -- The new OneTouch Reveal® mobile app, introduced today at the 77th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, includes several innovative user-inspired features—including blood sugar and activity timelines transformed into quick visual snapshots—allowing people with diabetes to see their results, connect their actions with trends, and get back to their daily life. This new version of the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app has an engaging and easier-to-use interface that changes the way patients see their blood sugar and manage their diabetes. In addition to the timeline and visual logbook, new features include a fingerprint login, an events newsfeed featuring relevant articles, set reminders, averages for 14-, 30-, or 90- day time periods, and a break out of pre- and post-meal tagged results – all designed to drive patient engagement. The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app also utilizes ColourSure™ technology, which highlights patterns that show users a bigger picture. "Self-monitoring of blood glucose is still the most accurate, effective and accessible way people with diabetes can track their blood sugars. Now with our new OneTouch Reveal® mobile app and digital platform, we can use enhanced connectivity and the new user experience to help patients use that information to make meaningful decisions and take an active role in their diabetes management," says Dr. Brian Levy, Chief Medical Officer, LifeScan, Inc. "It's this interconnected diabetes management system that changes the way patients see their blood sugar and enables physicians like me to help them find the right track to better diabetes self-management." The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is the central component of the OneTouch® circle of support that connects patients to resources beyond devices see infographic). The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app seamlessly syncs with the OneTouch Verio Flex™ blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system with built-in Bluetooth® Smart Technology. This connectivity enables users to see their blood glucose readings on the mobile app on their smart device and on their computer through the OneTouch Reveal® web app, and also makes it easier than ever for patients to share their data with their healthcare teams during and between appointments. People with diabetes can also use the new OneTouch Reveal® mobile app to share blood glucose and other relevant information with family and friends, and they can optionally connect and upload data to and from a variety of LifeScan, Inc. partners and their offerings, such as the Apple Health app, retail incentive programs, and even participating healthcare systems. "We designed the new interface with engaging social networking apps in mind to appeal to patients new to digital diabetes apps, and to delight current OneTouch Reveal® users," says Saleem Ahamed, Vice President, Global Franchise Organization, LifeScan, Inc. "Users can quickly see the important events in their blood sugar right up front, like a news feed; and the meter and app pairing are now as simple as consumers have come to expect from popular devices like fitness trackers. For us, it's all about helping our patients to quickly see and understand their results, so they can apply that knowledge to future actions and move forward."

With more than 312,000 total downloads and 34 million plus blood glucose readings, the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is one of the top downloaded diabetes apps globally.1 In a clinical study, eight out of 10 people who have used the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app agree that it helped them better manage their blood glucose.2 The new version of the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is available now as a free download for Apple® devices on the App Store® and Android™ devices on Google Play™ in 11 countries globally, including the U.S., Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app is the latest offering from the iconic OneTouch® brand by LifeScan, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies and a world leader in blood glucose monitoring. About Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies (JJDCC)

With a shared vision of creating a world without limits for people with diabetes, the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies are a collaboration of Johnson & Johnson companies dedicated to diabetes and includes LifeScan, Inc., a world leader in blood glucose monitoring; Animas Corporation, maker of innovative insulin delivery systems; Calibra Medical, Inc. developer of OneTouch Via™ on-demand insulin delivery; and the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Institute, LLC, a global initiative to improve care and better outcomes worldwide through education and training programs. In the U.S., LifeScan, Inc. is the leading blood glucose monitoring company and OneTouch® brand products are recommended by more endocrinologists and primary care physicians than any other brand.3 Globally, more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch® brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For more information, visit: www.OneTouch.ca. 1 R2G Diabetes App Market Monitor Dashboard, V.1 Ed.1 March 2017

2 Based on results of a survey after 3 months of home use, as part of a 24-week study conducted in the UK in 2016 with 128 patients (79 Type 1 and 49 Type 2), 83% of 66 respondents agreed. Treatment decisions should be based on the numerical result and healthcare professional's recommendations and not solely on where results fall within the range limits.

3 Global Brand Equity Insights Study, February 2015 Third-party trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies

