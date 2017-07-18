[June 08, 2017] New Visibility Tool: Ocean View Provides Transparency at High Seas

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group recently launched Ocean View, a new online platform that allows shippers to track their ocean freight shipments and therefore improve their end-to-end supply chain planning. Ocean View consolidates information from DHL's Transportation Management System, the ocean carrier and the vessel itself for real-time visibility of the ocean transport. It also provides a forecast on future milestones as well as a notification feature in case of route changes or delays. Also, Ocean View does not need any devices to be installed on the container, which makes it a very simple solution to implement. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006374/en/ Ocean View, DHL Global Forwarding's new online platform, allows shippers to track their ocean freight shipments in near real-time. (Photo: Business Wire) "Providing our customers with easy access to track their shipments is a vital necessity for all shippers," said Andreas Krueger, head of Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding, Americas. "At DHL Global Forwarding we work to ensure service excellence, timeliness and quality, and with our new Ocean View online platform, customers are able to view immediately any changes or deviations in their shipments that at times may occur in transit, while proactively planning for those exceptions." Ocean View provides end-to-end near eal-time shipment status including hourly updates on the shipment's location at sea. Its user interface gives an iconized overview of all shipments and milestones with the option of viewing detailed shipment milestones during transit and activating a preference based alert function. Additionally the tool is able to forecast the freights' journey enabling proactive solutions and scheduling. This way, changes in arrival times become visible beforehand, which supports the overall planning of end-to-end supply chains and ultimately reduces costs. "A survey recently conducted by our Global Forwarding team confirmed again that low visibility and transparency is a major issue for customers using door-to-door ocean transport. With Ocean View we created a user-friendly application increasing visibility and thereby improving the control of the overall supply chain for our customers," explains Andreas Boedeker, Global Head of Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding. Ocean View is a web based application, avoiding any need for local software installation or intensive staff trainings. Further, no additional tracking device needs to be installed on the container. However, if necessary Ocean View can be combined with DHL Ocean Secure, where security devices are fitted to containers that can monitor temperature, humidity, shock or lighting as required. The platform is available to all DHL Global Forwarding customers.

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on http://www.dpdhl.com/pressreleases On the Internet: www.dpdhl.de/press Follow us at: www.twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL DHL - The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world". DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006374/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]