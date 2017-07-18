|
|[June 08, 2017]
|
New Visibility Tool: Ocean View Provides Transparency at High Seas
DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche
Post DHL Group recently launched Ocean View, a new online platform that
allows shippers to track their ocean freight shipments and therefore
improve their end-to-end supply chain planning. Ocean View consolidates
information from DHL's Transportation Management System, the ocean
carrier and the vessel itself for real-time visibility of the ocean
transport. It also provides a forecast on future milestones as well as a
notification feature in case of route changes or delays. Also, Ocean
View does not need any devices to be installed on the container, which
makes it a very simple solution to implement.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006374/en/
Ocean View, DHL Global Forwarding's new online platform, allows shippers to track their ocean freight shipments in near real-time. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Providing our customers with easy access to track their shipments is a
vital necessity for all shippers," said Andreas Krueger, head of Ocean
Freight at DHL Global Forwarding, Americas. "At DHL Global Forwarding we
work to ensure service excellence, timeliness and quality, and with our
new Ocean View online platform, customers are able to view immediately
any changes or deviations in their shipments that at times may occur in
transit, while proactively planning for those exceptions."
Ocean View provides end-to-end near eal-time shipment status including
hourly updates on the shipment's location at sea. Its user interface
gives an iconized overview of all shipments and milestones with the
option of viewing detailed shipment milestones during transit and
activating a preference based alert function. Additionally the tool is
able to forecast the freights' journey enabling proactive solutions and
scheduling. This way, changes in arrival times become visible
beforehand, which supports the overall planning of end-to-end supply
chains and ultimately reduces costs.
"A survey recently conducted by our Global Forwarding team confirmed
again that low visibility and transparency is a major issue for
customers using door-to-door ocean transport. With Ocean View we created
a user-friendly application increasing visibility and thereby improving
the control of the overall supply chain for our customers," explains
Andreas Boedeker, Global Head of Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding.
Ocean View is a web based application, avoiding any need for local
software installation or intensive staff trainings. Further, no
additional tracking device needs to be installed on the container.
However, if necessary Ocean View can be combined with DHL Ocean Secure,
where security devices are fitted to containers that can monitor
temperature, humidity, shock or lighting as required. The platform is
available to all DHL Global Forwarding customers.
