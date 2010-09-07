ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Shares in Solteq Plc Entered Into Trade Register
[February 24, 2017]

New Shares in Solteq Plc Entered Into Trade Register

HELSINKI, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 24.2.2017 at 9.00 am.

A total of 205,576 new shares approved in the Solteq Plc share issue directed to the personnel were entered into the Trade Register on 24 February 2017. The shareholder rights of the new shares arise as from the date of the Trade Register entry.

After the Trade Register entry of the new shares, the total number f shares in Solteq Plc is 18,003,635. The shares entered into the Trade Register will be publicly traded as of 27 February 2017.

Solteq Plc   

Additional Information, please contact:


Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO         
Tel. +358-40-844-4393
E-mail : antti.karkkainen@solteq.com                               

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd            
Key Media     
www.solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

 


