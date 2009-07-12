|
|[February 23, 2017]
New Groupon Ad Campaign Shows Millennials and Power Users How They Can Save Up to $100 a Week On What They Do Every Day
Following its strongest year for customer growth in four years, which
saw more than 5 million new customers added in North America, Groupon (www.groupon.com)
(NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign
aimed at working millennials and traditional power users. The ads, which
use the tagline "Save Up to $100 a Week on What You Do Every Day,"
emphasize how Groupon can play an integral part of your daily routine
such as going out for tacos with friends or getting your nails done.
"As we continue to build on our successful 2016 ad campaign, which was
about showcasing the experiences available on Groupon that make life
great, we're expanding our target audience and focusing on high
frequency categories with the message that customers can use Groupon
every day to save money," said Jon Wild, VP of Marketing for North
America, Groupon. "Millennials, especially those at the older end of the
spectrum, value the unique experiences that are core to who we are as a
company, possess an increasing purchasing power in line with our most
frequent customers and prefer a mobile shopping experience."
To reach an increasingly cord-cutting millennial audience, the
multimilliondollar campaign -- currently running through June --
emphasizes customized creative and online video. The online ads will run
in :15 and :30-second formats on YouTube, Hulu (News - Alert), Crackle and other
popular video platforms.
The new campaign, which was created by Groupon's agency of record O'Keefe
Reinhard & Paul, will also target Groupon's traditional
"supermom" demographic and will run TV spots in :15 and :30-second
formats on broadcast and cable networks such as E!, Freeform, Food
Network, MTV, TBS, TLC, TNT and VH1, among others. In addition, the
spots will air on major programs, including The Bachelor and The
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The first
TV spot features a busy young professional who uses Groupon after a
long day at the office to find amazing food and experiences in her
neighborhood. The second
TV spot showcases a millennial woman who uses Groupon to look and
feel her best, ranging from a day at the spa to getting her haircut.
All new spots can be found via the Groupon YouTube
channel.
Blackwood
Seven is handling the media buy for the campaign.
"Groupon" is a trademark of Groupon, Inc., and "Groupon" is
registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other names used may be
trademarks owned by their respective holders.
