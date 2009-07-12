[February 23, 2017] New Groupon Ad Campaign Shows Millennials and Power Users How They Can Save Up to $100 a Week On What They Do Every Day Tweet Following its strongest year for customer growth in four years, which saw more than 5 million new customers added in North America, Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign aimed at working millennials and traditional power users. The ads, which use the tagline "Save Up to $100 a Week on What You Do Every Day," emphasize how Groupon can play an integral part of your daily routine such as going out for tacos with friends or getting your nails done. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006097/en/ Groupon introduced new advertising aimed at working millennials and power users with the tagline "Save Up to $100 a Week on What You Do Every Day"--emphasizing how Groupon can play an integral part of your daily routine such as going out for tacos with friends or getting your nails done. (Graphic: Business Wire) "As we continue to build on our successful 2016 ad campaign, which was about showcasing the experiences available on Groupon that make life great, we're expanding our target audience and focusing on high frequency categories with the message that customers can use Groupon every day to save money," said Jon Wild, VP of Marketing for North America, Groupon. "Millennials, especially those at the older end of the spectrum, value the unique experiences that are core to who we are as a company, possess an increasing purchasing power in line with our most frequent customers and prefer a mobile shopping experience." To reach an increasingly cord-cutting millennial audience, the multimilliondollar campaign -- currently running through June -- emphasizes customized creative and online video. The online ads will run in :15 and :30-second formats on YouTube, Hulu (News - Alert) , Crackle and other popular video platforms. The new campaign, which was created by Groupon's agency of record O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul, will also target Groupon's traditional "supermom" demographic and will run TV spots in :15 and :30-second formats on broadcast and cable networks such as E!, Freeform, Food Network, MTV, TBS, TLC, TNT and VH1, among others. In addition, the spots will air on major programs, including The Bachelor and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The first TV spot features a busy young professional who uses Groupon after a long day at the office to find amazing food and experiences in her neighborhood. The second TV spot showcases a millennial woman who uses Groupon to look and feel her best, ranging from a day at the spa to getting her haircut.

All new spots can be found via the Groupon YouTube channel. Blackwood Seven is handling the media buy for the campaign. "Groupon" is a trademark of Groupon, Inc., and "Groupon" is registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other names used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders. About Groupon Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer. Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses. To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006097/en/

