|[February 22, 2017]
New NetTutor Offering From Link-Systems International Supports Higher-Ed Success Courses; 52% of 4-year Colleges Require These Courses
Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI), an educational technology
company that pioneered the concept of on-demand, 24/7 online tutoring in
1996, with student-centric eLearning solutions, announced today that its
flagship online tutoring service, NetTutor, now offers support
specifically designed for students taking Student Success, or Freshman
(or First-) Year Experience (FYE), courses.
NetTutor Student Success is highly customizable for each partner
institution, as the learning objectives for the associated courses can
vary greatly. Depending on the course objectives, specially trained
tutors help students understand the course structure, navigate the
Learning Management Systems, or familiarize themselves with terminology
and acronyms used by the college. During each session, Student Success
tutors coach students on non-cognitive skills like grit, resiliency, and
time-management to help them achieve positive outcomes. Additionally,
Student Success tutors support students by looking at the larger
academic picture and helping them improve their study and learning
habits by offering ways to structure, organize and plan their school
work.
According to the 2009 National Survey of First-Year Seminars: Ongoing
efforts to support students in transition, 87 percent of two- and
four-year colleges offered an FYE course. In 2012, the National Resource
Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition reported
that more than 52 percent of four-year institutions require all
first-year students to take a student success class.
"As more colleges offer student success courses designed to help
incoming students adjust to the demands of college curricula and
independent learning, our partners told us that students need more than
just curriculum suppor for these courses. Students need help applying
the skills they learn in these types of courses, which will enable them
to succeed throughout their college careers and after graduation," said
Vincent Forese, President, Link-Systems International. "Link-Systems
designed Student Success tutoring to help students develop critical
thinking skills, confidence and become independent learners. This is
important because there's substantial evidence that student success
courses have a positive impact on GPA, persistence, and retention."
First-year experience, student success course, and tutoring are three of
13 high-impact practices for community college success, according to the
Center for Community College Student Engagement's special initiative,
Identifying and Promoting High-Impact Educational Practices in Community
Colleges.
NetTutor Student Success has been piloted at an online college that
found student success courses were especially important for its
students, who tend to be older, had taken time off before going to or
going back to school, and may not have been academically successful
before. Student Success tutors helped students improve their study
skills by identifying their learning patterns and how to apply those
patterns to their life. The sessions also helped students become better
critical thinkers, readers and writers; decode academic tasks; and
self-regulate their school work to match the assignment.
Link-Systems' professional development for its tutors includes
understanding how to tutor all types of learners, including what used to
be termed non-traditional college students and their specific challenges
- especially their work/life/education balance - and to go beyond course
material to coach students on what it takes to be successful college
students. Training includes strategies to foster student agency and
confidence.
"In our 20 years of working with higher education institutions, we know
that tutoring is a healthy study habit - not only as a
just-in-time intervention when a student is stuck on a homework problem
or feeling lost when studying for a test - and that student success
courses promote productive help-seeking behavior," Forese added.
NetTutor Student Success tutoring is available now, at the same cost as
traditional NetTutor. Interested colleges already offering NetTutor need
to request the offering as part of their package.
About Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI)
Link-Systems
International (www.link-systems.com)
draws on two decades of innovation to deliver eLearning solutions that
improve student success and institutional effectiveness. LSI partners
value and trust LSI because of a shared purpose: helping students learn.
All LSI solutions are FERPA & ADA compliant. With a satellite office in
Tempe, AZ, the privately held EdTech company is based in Tampa, FL.
