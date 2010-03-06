|
|[February 22, 2017]
|
New Data Shows Importance of Artificial Intelligence for Better Shopping Experiences
ViSenze,
the artificial intelligence company that develops breakthrough visual
technology for e-commerce and digital businesses, today released data on
the rising demand for visual search and discovery capabilities. In 2016,
ViSenze processed over 350 million image queries on shopping platforms
around the globe - a 250 percent increase over 2015. This means nearly
one million queries a day were generated by shoppers on shopping
platforms around the world.
In recent years, determining an ideal shopping experience has become the
job of the consumer, versus that of the manufacturer or merchant.
Today's digital world is customer-centric and brands therefore must
provide entertaining, inspiring, and - most importantly - efficient
shopping experiences or risk losing their customers to competitors who
are only a click away.
Using ViSenze's visual commerce solutions, retailers saw an uplift of up
to five times Gross Merchandise Value (GMV (News - Alert)) from increased conversions.
"Our data confirms the growing importance of artificial intelligence for
ecommerce as today's online shoppers, and in particular millennials,
want to spend less time searching for the products they want to
purchase," said Oliver Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of ViSenze. "They are
also highly visual and tend to be inspired by visual content that helps
them discover ideas and information to make better buying decisions."
ViSenze's technology enables today's shoppers to find the products they
seek more quickly through visual search. This intuitive shopping
experience reduces the time to discovery and increases product views and
conversions. Retailers in fashion, shoes, accessories, jewelry,
handbags, and more are clearly embracing the opportunity, with more than
300 million product images indexed by ViSenze in 2016.
Adoption is expected to accelerate in the coming years as consumer
behavior continues to be driven by visual content. ViSenze's web-scaled
distributed architecture platform now supports over one illion images
at uptimes in excess of 99 percent.
ViSenze was founded in 2012 by a team of computer vision scientists and
web entrepreneurs. In September of 2016, ViSenze closed a Series B
round, raising $10.5 million from Rakuten Ventures, SPH Media Fund,
Enspire Capital and WI Harper Group. In order to support and accelerate
this growth in 2017, ViSenze has opened offices and added key personnel
in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China in recent months.
About ViSenze
ViSenze is an artificial intelligence (AI) company that bridges digital
content and commerce through visual search and discovery. Built on deep
learning and computer vision technology, the company's solutions are
used by major retail businesses like Rakuten and ASOS, helping over 250
million daily active users make better buying decisions by simplifying
the way they search for products. ViSenze automatically converts digital
images into engagement opportunities and makes videos shoppable at-scale
for media owners.
Voted Singapore's Most Promising Startup at Emerging Enterprise Awards
2015, the company is also a MasterCard
Startpath Global startup and features amongst the industry's top AI
startups by CB
Insights, Bloomberg
Beta, VentureBeat,
and Datamation.
ViSenze has offices in San Francisco, London, New Delhi, Beijing, and
Singapore.
