New Survey Highlights Importance of Interoperability in the Internet of Things The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) standards body, today announced the results of a survey conducted at CES (News - Alert) 2017. After surveying 250 respondents, the results conclude that more than 60 percent of respondents consider standardization and interoperability when it comes to purchasing connected devices, cybersecurity concerns, and overall technological innovation in our society. The IoT market is growing and changing rapidly, but the lack of industry consensus on open standards and protocols hinders that growth. Without seamless interoperability among connected devices, regardless of brand or manufacturer, the Internet of Things cannot reach its full potential. However, consumers are beginning to recognize the need for open standards to allow IoT to integrate into our lives and improve our society. "These survey results are a clear indicator that the issue of interoperability has come to the forefront of consumer concerns when it comes to IoT," said Joonho Park, executive director of OCF. "With a unifying standard in place, which provides a consistent standard of security, privacy and device definitions, we can defragment the market to ensure the future entails a world where all devices, despite vendor, can communicate with one aother and the Internet of Things can reach its full potential." Key findings from the survey include: The IoT industry is growing rapidly:

67 percent of respondents said they currently own three or more connected devices

80 percent of respondents said they plan to buy a connected device in the next six months

54 percent of respondents prefer their devices and appliances connect to the internet Interoperability is a main concern for consumers: 63 percent of respondents said it's very important their devices interoperate and communicate seamlessly

37 percent of respondents said lack of interoperability is the biggest limiting factor to universal adoption of connected devices, while 25% said security and privacy concerns Consumers recognize a need for industry standards: 73 percent of respondents said industry standards are very important to technology innovation

60 percent of respondents said they would be much more likely to purchase connected devices if there was a security certification The full survey findings and insights can be found here: https://openconnectivity.org/news/ocf-ces-survey-report About Open Connectivity Foundation Billions of connected devices (devices, phones, computers and sensors) should be able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport. The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring an open source project to make this possible. OCF will unlock the massive opportunity in the IoT market, accelerate industry innovation and help developers and companies create solutions that map to a single open specification. OCF will help ensure secure interoperability for consumers, business, and industry. The AllSeen Alliance now operates under the Open Connectivity Foundation. For more information, please visit www.openconnectivity.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005474/en/

