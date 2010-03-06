|
|[February 22, 2017]
|
New Survey Highlights Importance of Interoperability in the Internet of Things
The
Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), a leading Internet of Things
(IoT) standards body, today announced the results of a survey conducted
at CES (News - Alert) 2017. After surveying 250 respondents, the results conclude that
more than 60 percent of respondents consider standardization and
interoperability when it comes to purchasing connected devices,
cybersecurity concerns, and overall technological innovation in our
society.
The IoT market is growing and changing rapidly, but the lack of industry
consensus on open standards and protocols hinders that growth. Without
seamless interoperability among connected devices, regardless of brand
or manufacturer, the Internet of Things cannot reach its full potential.
However, consumers are beginning to recognize the need for open
standards to allow IoT to integrate into our lives and improve our
society.
"These survey results are a clear indicator that the issue of
interoperability has come to the forefront of consumer concerns when it
comes to IoT," said Joonho Park, executive director of OCF. "With a
unifying standard in place, which provides a consistent standard of
security, privacy and device definitions, we can defragment the market
to ensure the future entails a world where all devices, despite vendor,
can communicate with one aother and the Internet of Things can reach
its full potential."
Key findings from the survey include:
The IoT industry is growing rapidly:
-
67 percent of respondents said they currently own three or more
connected devices
-
80 percent of respondents said they plan to buy a connected device in
the next six months
-
54 percent of respondents prefer their devices and appliances connect
to the internet
Interoperability is a main concern for consumers:
-
63 percent of respondents said it's very important their devices
interoperate and communicate seamlessly
-
37 percent of respondents said lack of interoperability is the biggest
limiting factor to universal adoption of connected devices, while 25%
said security and privacy concerns
Consumers recognize a need for industry standards:
-
73 percent of respondents said industry standards are very important
to technology innovation
-
60 percent of respondents said they would be much more likely to
purchase connected devices if there was a security certification
The full survey findings and insights can be found here: https://openconnectivity.org/news/ocf-ces-survey-report
About Open Connectivity Foundation
Billions of connected devices (devices, phones, computers and sensors)
should be able to communicate with one another regardless of
manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport. The Open
Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring
an open source project to make this possible. OCF will unlock the
massive opportunity in the IoT market, accelerate industry innovation
and help developers and companies create solutions that map to a single
open specification. OCF will help ensure secure interoperability for
consumers, business, and industry. The AllSeen Alliance now operates
under the Open Connectivity Foundation. For more information, please
visit www.openconnectivity.org.
