[February 22, 2017] New Chief Financial Officer Joins ClusterSeven to Support Business Growth LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Company extends professional services and product management functions to enhance customer experience ClusterSeven, the leading global supplier of strategic spreadsheet and end-user computing (EUC) management software, today announced the appointment of Ian Peacock as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With responsibility for financial management of the company globally, Peacock will focus on supporting ClusterSeven's business transformation and growth. With a keen focus on customer experience and the continuous development of solutions that service the needs of the end user, Ian Cleaver is taking on the expanded role of Vice President Product and Professional Services. "2017 marks a major milestone year for us," commented Chris Gomersall, CEO of ClusterSeven. "These appointments will ensure that ClusterSeven has the infrastructure in place to support business growth, not just in or traditional markets of the UK and US, but more widely across the globe." Peacock has extensive experience in enabling companies in the technology sector to grow internationally, be it via fund raising, M&A, legal operations or finance-led growth strategies. Prior to ClusterSeven, Peacock held CFO positions at MIRACL, Packet Vision Ltd and iOra. Since 2012, Ian Cleaver has been responsible for the Professional Services organization and the delivery of customer support programs including pre-sales and implementation services. Prior to ClusterSeven, Cleaver held senior roles at HSBC and RBC.

About ClusterSeven London-based ClusterSeven has developed a range of market-leading software products that provide oversight and transparency of a firm's spreadsheets, user-built databases and modeling tools. ClusterSeven's solutions provide departments such as finance, regulatory reporting, stress testing, operations and internal audit full confidence in the integrity of their firm's spreadsheet data, while also offering substantial savings on the time and resources used to check data processes and accuracy. ClusterSeven was founded in 2003 and established a New York office in 2006. The firm now has a third of the world's top 30 banks as clients as well as multiple leading insurers, investment managers and energy firms. In June 2015, private equity firm Azini Capital Partners LLP acquired 100% of ClusterSeven and has provided additional investment to promote high quality product development and wider customer engagement. For more information about ClusterSeven, visit www.clusterseven.com.

