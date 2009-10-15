[February 21, 2017] New AMITA Health App Lets Adults With Non-Emergency Conditions Get Care Quickly Through `Virtual Visits' Tweet ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AMITA Health has launched a user-friendly app that enables busy adults to meet virtually with a medical provider for fast diagnosis and treatment of common, non-emergency conditions such as coughs, colds and seasonal allergies. Through the app, known as eAMITA™, patients can request a virtual appointment and can participate in a secure, two-way video conference with a medical provider, using the camera and microphone on a smartphone, tablet or computer. After discussing and evaluating a patient's condition, the provider can send a prescription electronically to the patient's preferred pharmacy, if necessary. The new service is available between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the week; eAMITA users may submit an appointment request up to two hours before their desired appointment time. Each virtual visit costs $35. Adults who are 18 or older can visit www.amitahealth.org/eamita, download the eAMITA web or mobile app, and use the app to set up an account. Users must provide their contact information, basic medical history, reason for seeking care, preferred pharmacy and payment information. They then can select a provider and request a visit. The provider will let the patient know when he or she is available for a visit, and they can connect through the pp at the appointed time. After the appointment a visit summary will appear in the patient's eAMITA account and will be emailed to the patient. eAMITA is ideal for those who don't have time to get to a doctor and need a fast, affordable solution to a non-urgent condition. Conditions that can be treated through eAMITA include bronchitis, conjunctivitis (pink eye), coughs and colds, gout, heartburn, indigestion, influenza, lower back pain, seasonal allergies, sinus and upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and urinary tract infections. While allowing the medical provider to see the patient and evaluate his or her condition, eAMITA also enables the patient to upload photos for the provider, giving him or her additional visual information for a diagnosis. "eAMITA medical care is provided by local physicians or advanced practice providers," said Stuart Marcus, M.D., AMITA Health Chief Clinical Officer. "This platform offers a more personalized approach to care than other programs that engage third-parties to support online or phone-based care."

eAMITA works on model 4S and newer iPhones® or iPads® with at least iOS 8 or 9 installed, and on Androids with 4.0.3. or newer installed. To use eAMITA on a desktop computer, patients should make sure their computer has a webcam and microphone, and should use Chrome or Firefox as their browser. eAMITA patients can use the service only when they are in Illinois. Adults with conditions not covered by eAMITA, and children or adolescents who are 17 or younger, are ineligible for eAMITA. These patients can request appointments by calling 1.855.MyAMITA (1.855.692.6482) or by visiting www.amitahealth.org. eAMITA should not be used for emergency care. Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911 immediately. About AMITA Health AMITA Health (www.AMITAhealth.org) is a joint operating company formed by Adventist Midwest Health, part of the Adventist Health System in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Alexian Brothers Health System, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension. Headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois, AMITA Health is the third-largest health system in the state, with more than 12,000 associates committed to delivering the most efficient, highest quality, faith-based care at nine acute and specialty care hospitals and at more than 80 ambulatory/clinic locations. AMITA Health has an extensive provider network of more than 3,000 hospital-affiliated physicians, and the AMITA Health Medical Group consists of over 500 multi-specialty employed physicians and associate practitioners, ranking it among the largest regional medical groups. AMITA Health's mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus by respecting the faith traditions of the many individuals and families it serves across suburban Chicago. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amita-health-app-lets-adults-with-non-emergency-conditions-get-care-quickly-through-virtual-visits-300410319.html SOURCE AMITA Health

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]