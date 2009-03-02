|
|[February 21, 2017]
|
New Report: Newcomers to Canada Need Ways to Show Skills to Biotech Employers
A labour market report, Paving
the Way, released today by BioTalent Canada, surveyed skilled
newcomers, immigrant serving agencies (ISAs) and employers, and included
recommendations on how internationally educated professionals (IEPs)
could better connect to jobs in Canada's bio-economy.
Key report findings include:
IEPs arrive with the knowledge and skills needed by Canada's
bio-economy
-
Two-thirds (67.6%) of the IEPs surveyed reported having a minimum of a
master's degree and over half (56.8%) indicated having worked in
biotechnology prior to immigrating to Canada.
Obstacles hinder IEPs' path to enter Canada's biotechnology sector
-
The greatest challenges facing IEPs entering Canada's biotech
workforce include finding jobs in their own field (51.9%) and lack of
Canadian experience (46.5%).
Pre-screening may be a solution for skilled IEPs to connect to
employers
-
Ninety percent (90.9%) of the ISAs surveyed agreed education and
experience validation would help IEPs obtain employment in Canada's
bio-economy.
-
Biotechnology employers surveyed supported the concept of having
access to pre-screened candidates.
Funded in part by the Government ofCanada's Labour Market Integration
Program, the report surveyed participants from the BioSkills Recognition
Program, BioTalent Canada's industry-skills validation process, which
helps internationally-educated health professionals consider alternative
career paths in biotechnology.
Findings indicate many talented newcomers continue to have their skills
and experience overlooked by hiring managers. "The most common skills
IEPs possess are those that are most needed by Canada's bio-economy,"
says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. "We're a
sector that struggles with access to talent, so it's crucial for
businesses to recognize newcomers as an important talent pool."
The report offers specific recommendations to improve the plight of
skilled newcomers, using training and networking offered by Canada's
numerous immigrant serving agencies. "Newcomers who access the services
of Canada's ISAs already have a distinct advantage," says Rob Henderson.
"Biotech employers told us that a skills validation process that could
be accessed through those ISAs would be an effective method of
fast-tracking newcomers to biotech jobs."
The report was sponsored by:
-
BioNB
-
BIOQuébec
-
BIOTECanada
-
Life Science Association of Manitoba (LSAM)
-
LifeSciences BC
-
PEI BioAlliance
-
Bio Business Magazine
-
Calgary Region Immigrant Employment Council (CRIEC)
The report is available online and in both official languages. To view
or download a copy of the full report, visit biotalent.ca/PavingtheWay.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada is the HR partner of
Canada's bio-economy. As an HR expert and national non-profit
organization, BioTalent Canada focuses on building partnerships and
skills for Canada's bio-economy to ensure the industry has access to
job-ready people. Through projects, research, and product development,
BioTalent Canada connects employers with job seekers, delivers human
resource information, and skills development tools so the industry can
focus on strengthening Canada's biotech business. For more information,
please visit biotalent.ca.
