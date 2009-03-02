|
|[February 21, 2017]
|
New Chapter for myON as an Independent Literacy Software Company
Capstone, a leading publisher of children's books and digital reading
products and services, announced today that Francisco Partners, a
leading technology investment firm, has acquired myON. In conjunction
with the transaction, Francisco Partners plans to make a significant
growth investment in myON.
Since launching in 2011, myON has established itself as the fastest
growing digital literacy company for the K-12 education market. Over 7.5
million students have access to myON throughout 49 states within the
United States and 20 countries worldwide. myON students have access to a
personalized literacy ecosystem that offers unlimited reading in a
curated library of more than 13,000 digital books dynamically matched to
each learner's reading level and interests.
myON earns rave reviews from educators, students, and parents in more
than 600 districts across the country and around the world. The company
has led major implementations of myON software in some of the country's
largest school districts, including Hillsborough County (Tampa Bay
Area), Houston, Miami-Dade County, Clark County (Las Vegas), and the New
York City Department of Education. Capstone's quality titles will
continue to power myON's core content library. In addition, myON offers
titles from over 60 premier K-12 publishers and media brands that
recognize the power of the myON platform to deliver content to millions
of students.
"Schools are increasingly embracing technology to improve learning
outcomes, and myON's digital literacy platform is helping millions of
children improve reading skills," said Jason Brein, Principal at
Francisco Partners. "We are excited to partner with myON as it continues
to deliver on this important mission."
"myON is a great example of Capstone's 25-year track record of
innovation in educational publishing. myON has had a significant impact
in the education market over the last several years and with this
acquisition they are poised to continue their success. This sale allows
Capstone to focus, to continue to innovate and to invest in the areas
the business has always been most passionate about: creating rich
content experiences both print and digital," said Tom Ahern, Capstone
CEO.
"myON has grown at an extraordinary rate with the support of our former
parent company, Capstone. We were able to leverage great content,
people, and infrastructure to bring an award-winning personalized
literacy solution to the market. In six short years, we have achieved
unparalleled growth, and our new relationship with Francisco Partners
should accelerate that trajectory even further," said Todd Brekhus,
President of myON. "Our mission has not changed. We are committed to
ensuring that every child has access to books to instill a love of
reading and learning."
Wells Fargo Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Stinson
Leonard Street LLP as legal advisor to Capstone. Tyton Partners served
as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor to
Francisco Partners.
For more information on myON, visit http://about.myon.com.
For more information on Capstone, visit www.myCapstone.com.
About myON
myON has created a personalized digital literacy environment that
transforms learning. myON expands the classroom for teachers and
students by providing unlimited access to the largest collection of more
than 13,000 enhanced digital books with multimedia supports, real-time
assessments, and a growing Literacy Toolkit that enhances the myON
literacy ecosystem. myON empowers students and teachers with real-time,
actionable data-number and type of books opened and read, time spent
reading, results of regular benchmark assessments, and more-based on
embedded Lexile® assessments that measure student reading and writing
growth. With myON, every student experiences the benefits of
personalized literacy instruction to propel them to new and unlimited
learning opportunities. For more information, visit http://about.myon.com.
About Capstone
Capstone is a leading publisher of children's books, digital solutions
and services, literacy programs, and K-12 professional development
resources. Capstone creates content and interactive experiences in a
variety of print, digital and blended media formats for school
libraries, classrooms, and at home reading including the award-winning
PebbleGo and PebbleGo Next research databases for elementary schools.
For more information, visit www.myCapstone.com.
About Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners is a global private equity firm that specializes in
investments in technology companies. Since its launch over a decade ago,
FP has raised over $10 billion and invested in more than 150 technology
companies, making it one of the most active investors in the industry.
The firm invests at all stages of business growth, where the firm's deep
sub-sector knowledge and operational expertise can help a company
realize its full potential.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005455/en/
