[February 21, 2017] New ZirMed Cloud-based Contract Performance Technology Optimizes Payer Reimbursement Tweet Orlando, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS CONFERENCE – BOOTH 4871 – In keeping with its mission of helping providers get paid faster, completely and with less effort, ZirMed Inc., a recognized leader in cloud-based revenue cycle software and predictive analytics, today announced the launch of its new Contract Management, Modeling and Payment Variance solutions from the floor of the HIMSS17 Conference and Exhibition. This addition to the company's dynamic cloud-based platform conquers the complexity of managing and modeling payer contracts while ensuring accurate payment from claim creation through the appeal process. Traditionally,vendors have subjected healthcare providers to lengthy and cumbersome contract loading and maintenance processes, resulting in lost time and unnecessary expenses. Additionally, payer contract modeling places a significant drain on IT resources and hinders the staff's performance while making system-wide analysis of contract performance nearly impossible. Even routine analysis of new contract scenarios is unwieldy and time-consuming, placing providers on unequal footing during payer negotiations, thereby putting reimbursement at risk. Leveraging ZirMed's advanced technology, health systems are now empowered to create, maintain and model contracts in real-time. The platform accommodates both government and commercial payer contracts and terms, while providing unprecedented visibility into payer performance at the enterprise and facility level – down to the individual claim. By exploring various "what-if" scenarios in real-time, providers can make calculated decisions as new contracts are structured, ensuring optimal financial health. The solution includes comprehensive tools, such as intuitive workflow, robust reporting and integrated appeals management, making it easier than ever to ensure payer compliance and recovery of lost revenue. "ZirMed's integrated platform allows all areas of the revenue cycle to gain a seamless view into issues that were traditionally held within solutions dedicated to just one area. This standard applied to all areas, coupled with the ease with which the data is reported and analyzed, gives us an unmatched ability to find issues and resolve them," says Adam Luntz, chief financial officer of Aultman Hospital.

"ZirMed has removed the historical technology impediments of managing and modeling contract performance in an ever-changing and increasingly complex reimbursement environment," said Ric Sinclair, ZirMed's vice president of product. "Simply put, ZirMed is listening to our valued customers and bringing disruptive tools to market that solve meaningful problems and align with our mission to get providers paid." To see how ZirMed® gets providers paid and for a demonstration of its new Contract Management, Modeling and Payment Variance solutions or any of its other dynamic RCM products, please visit ZirMed at HIMSS booth #4871. About ZirMed

ZirMed Inc. empowers healthcare organizations to optimize revenue and population health with a dynamic end-to-end platform of cloud-based financial and clinical performance management solutions—including Claims Management, Charge Integrity, AR Management, Eligibility & Coverage Detection and Value Based Reimbursement. By combining breakthrough predictive analytics technology with innovative development and the industry's most advanced transactional network, ZirMed's award-winning solutions extract actionable insights that improve our clients' revenue cycles and support effective management of population health—while streamlining workflows and increasing operating efficiencies. To learn how ZirMed can help your organization boost its financial and clinical performance, visit www.ZirMed.com. Media Contact:

Lisa Chernikoff

Amendola Communications for ZirMed

lchernikoff@acmarketingpr.com

734-678-5513 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zirmed-cloud-based-contract-performance-technology-optimizes-payer-reimbursement-300410506.html SOURCE ZirMed

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]