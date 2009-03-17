[February 20, 2017] New WSO2 Enterprise Integrator Drives Digital Transformation Agility by Streamlining Integration Across Enterprises and Digital Ecosystems Tweet Mountain View, CA, Feb. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The success of enterprises in today’s digital economy is tied to their agility in delivering new digital products and services within their own organizations and across digital ecosystems. Today, WSO2 is facilitating this agility with the launch of WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0, the consolidated software package for seamlessly integrating applications, services, data and processes across on-premises systems, the cloud, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT). By eliminating the need to manage multiple products, it frees IT professionals to focus on creating new apps and services—fostering innovation and speeding time to market.

Some 2.2 trillion customer transactions per year run through the WSO2 Integration Platform, which has as its cornerstone the high-performance WSO2 Enterprise Service Bus (WSO2 ESB) responsible for handling billions of transactions daily at individual enterprises. The cloud-enabled, 100% open source WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0 builds on and replaces WSO2 ESB 5.0 by extending it to include all the other key products and technologies from the WSO2 Integration Platform. The result is a comprehensive integration solution in which all capabilities are managed through a single user interface and management console to provide a seamless experience for users. Meanwhile, shared enterprise-class functionality for management, security, clustering, logging, statistics, and tracing, among others, remove the need to configure multiple products. Also debuting today is WSO2 Integration Cloud, the public cloud that brings together comprehensive functionality from the WSO2 Integration Platform (for details, see the WSO2 Cloud press release dated February 20, 2017). The announcements were made in conjunction with WSO2Con USA 2017, which runs February 20-22, 2017 in San Francisco. “Increasingly, we’ve seen organizations, from digitally native start-ups to enterprises engaging in digital transformations, standardize on our WS O2 Integration Platform,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder, CEO and chief architect. “WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0 takes the next step in empowering these customers to drive the innovation and agility required to thrive in today’s digital economy. By consolidating the proven capabilities of WSO2 ESB and other products from our WSO2 Integration Platform into one package, it frees IT professionals to focus on what’s important—using integrations to create new digital products and services that drive value for their customers.” Comprehensive WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0 Capabilities

The powerful cloud-enabled, fully open source WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0 enables mediation and transformation across legacy systems, software as a service (SaS) apps, services, and APIs via functionality derived from the highly configurable WSO2 ESB. Additionally, it provides all the fundamental capabilities of a connected service-oriented architecture (SOA). These include the ability to: Make enterprise data accessible by integrating cloud services and legacy software, and data stores, as well as transforming data seamlessly across different formats and transports using capabilities from WSO2 ESB and WSO2 Data Services Server.

Connect anything to anything through robust cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-enterprise integration provided by 150-plus connectors for popular services, such as Salesforce and Twitter.

Create new web services and functions seamlessly by leveraging built-in message brokering capabilities from WSO2 Message Broker to ensure reliable messaging and scalability. Services can then be hosted via capabilities from WSO2 Application Server.

Build solutions faster by tapping functionality from WSO2 ESB for visual tooling, interactive debugging and data mapping, plus a "configure not code" approach that lets developers set up integrations without modifying the core code.

Analyze integration flows using the advanced, customizable capabilities from WSO2 Data Analytics Server, as well as set-up alerts, publish data, and take advantage of rich dashboards to help understand inefficiencies and optimize integrations.

Support business processes by using functionality from WSO2 Business Process Server and WSO2 Business Rule Server to model business processes, deploy and manage flows within an SOA, and create long-running solutions across the enterprise. Proven Scalability, Flexible Deployment

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, as part of the WSO2 platform, provides core capabilities to support high scalability and deployment flexibility. WSO2’s inherently cloud-enabled software means it can migrate between servers, private clouds, public clouds, and hybrid cloud environments, maximizing deployment flexibility. At the same time, WSO2 offers the only platform with a highly distributed, modular architecture in which product components can be decoupled and allocated to different compute resources, making it easy to scale to meet growing demand. The WSO2 platform is fully open source under the Apache License 2.0 and based on open standards. It provides a highly extensible architecture, which includes support for loose coupling, so IT teams can readily integrate existing systems, as well as incorporate new technologies as they emerge. Importantly, fully open source means the enterprise version of each WSO2 software product is also the community version, so organizations don’t have to trade away the flexibility of open source licensing to get robust enterprise-grade functionality.

Availability and Support

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator 6.0 is available today. It is delivered as a software download that can run directly on servers, on top of a private platform as a service (PaaS), or on top of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), such as Amazon Elastic Computing Cloud (EC2), Linux Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM), and VMware ESX. Additionally, customers can choose to have WSO2 host the software through WSO2 Managed Cloud hosted services. As a fully open source solution released under the Apache License 2.0, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator does not carry any licensing fees. WSO2 Enterprise Integrator is backed by a world-class technical team with in-depth knowledge of the software. In addition to production support, WSO2 service and support options include development support and special QuickStartSM consulting programs. About WSO2

WSO2 uniquely increases the agility of digital businesses and enterprises engaging in a digital transformation. It offers the only completely integrated enterprise platform that enables businesses to build, integrate, manage, secure and analyze their APIs, applications, and Web services—on-premises, in the cloud, on mobile devices, and across the Internet of Things. Leading enterprise customers worldwide rely on WSO2’s award-winning 100% open source platform and its robust performance for their mission-critical applications. Today, these businesses represent nearly every sector: health, financial, retail, logistics, manufacturing, travel, technology, telecom and more. Visit http://wso2.com to learn more, or check out the WSO2 community on the WSO2 Blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR, LLC for WSO2 shifali@kineticprllc.com Mobile: 650-544-6424

