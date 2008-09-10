[February 20, 2017] New Data Demonstrate that Synaffix ADCs Significantly Expand the Therapeutic Index vs Cysteine-Engineered ADCs Tweet Synaffix BV, a biotechnology company exclusively focused on the development of industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate ( ADC (News - Alert) ) technology, today announced a new set of head-to-head data, that demonstrates the potential of its technology to significantly expand the therapeutic index vs cysteine-engineered ADCs. The data result from a series of preclinical studies performed in rodents and non-human primates, in a comparative assessment, by an undisclosed collaborator. In these studies different ADCs comprising the same antibody and cytotoxic payload were assembled with either Synaffix' proprietary GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technologies or a cysteine-engineered methodology. "After showing superiority vs the earlier conjugation methodologies used in the currently marketed ADCs, our proprietary technology has now demonstrated enhanced therapeutic index also vs what is widely regarded as the most advanced clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology" said Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix. "With more than ten engineered-cysteine based ADC programs currently in clinical trials, the new data cultivate further confidence towards the clinical performance of ADCs built using our proprietary technology, a we prepare for the manufacturing of the first clinical batches that will be delivered to patients next year." Synaffix will present the supporting data during a plenary presentation at the World ADC event in Berlin on Tuesday, February 21 at 5:00pm CET. About GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ Platforms

Synaffix technology includes GlycoConnect™, the site-specific and stable antibody conjugation technology that involves proprietary enzymes and metal-free click conjugation reagents, and HydraSpace™, the ADC-enhancing spacer technology. GlycoConnect™ was shown to be capable of significantly enhancing the therapeutic index of an ADC on its own. The highly polar properties of HydraSpace™ improve the solubility and stability of the resulting ADC product, thus further enhancing the therapeutic index of the ADC. Both technologies have demonstrated compatibility with all ADC payload classes and all IgG isotypes without requiring antibody engineering. About Synaffix BV Synaffix BV is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company exclusively focused on the continued advancement of best-in-class ADC technology platforms. As a leading innovator in the field of ADCs offering absolute versatility and state-of-the-art solutions, our vision is to become the preferred partner in the development of these complex biological therapeutics and realize our ambition - connect to cure™. Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate including Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and Merck Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital fund of Merck. For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005219/en/

