|[February 20, 2017]
New Data Demonstrate that Synaffix ADCs Significantly Expand the Therapeutic Index vs Cysteine-Engineered ADCs
Synaffix BV, a biotechnology company exclusively focused on the
development of industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC (News - Alert))
technology, today announced a new set of head-to-head data, that
demonstrates the potential of its technology to significantly expand the
therapeutic index vs cysteine-engineered ADCs.
The data result from a series of preclinical studies performed in
rodents and non-human primates, in a comparative assessment, by an
undisclosed collaborator. In these studies different ADCs comprising the
same antibody and cytotoxic payload were assembled with either Synaffix'
proprietary GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technologies or a
cysteine-engineered methodology.
"After showing superiority vs the earlier conjugation methodologies used
in the currently marketed ADCs, our proprietary technology has now
demonstrated enhanced therapeutic index also vs what is widely regarded
as the most advanced clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology" said
Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix. "With more than ten
engineered-cysteine based ADC programs currently in clinical trials, the
new data cultivate further confidence towards the clinical performance
of ADCs built using our proprietary technology, a we prepare for the
manufacturing of the first clinical batches that will be delivered to
patients next year."
Synaffix will present the supporting data during a plenary presentation
at the World ADC event in Berlin on Tuesday, February 21 at 5:00pm CET.
About GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ Platforms
Synaffix technology includes GlycoConnect™, the site-specific and stable
antibody conjugation technology that involves proprietary enzymes and
metal-free click conjugation reagents, and HydraSpace™, the
ADC-enhancing spacer technology. GlycoConnect™ was shown to be capable
of significantly enhancing the therapeutic index of an ADC on its own.
The highly polar properties of HydraSpace™ improve the solubility and
stability of the resulting ADC product, thus further enhancing the
therapeutic index of the ADC. Both technologies have demonstrated
compatibility with all ADC payload classes and all IgG isotypes without
requiring antibody engineering.
About Synaffix BV
Synaffix BV is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company exclusively
focused on the continued advancement of best-in-class ADC technology
platforms.
As a leading innovator in the field of ADCs offering absolute
versatility and state-of-the-art solutions, our vision is to become the
preferred partner in the development of these complex biological
therapeutics and realize our ambition - connect to cure™.
Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor
syndicate including Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and
Merck Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital fund of Merck.
For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.
