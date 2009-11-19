[February 16, 2017]

New website features data on Oregon's forests

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new website from the Oregon Forest Resources Institute offers the latest data about Oregon's forests and forest-based economy, on a mobile-friendly platform.

OregonForestFacts.org serves as a detailed reference guide to Oregon's forest sector. It features data from the newly updated OFRI publication Oregon Forest Facts 2017-18 Edition, including maps, graphs and statistics about forestland ownership, timber harvest, forest-based employment and wood products production.

"OregonForestFacts.org offers a broad overview of Oreon's forest sector, with compelling graphics that help communicate the important role sustainably managed forests have in our state's economy," says OFRI Director of Forestry Mike Cloughesy.

The new site is designed for viewing on smartphones and tablets as well as on computer browsers. It is divided into six sections that correspond to information in Oregon Forest Facts: forestland ownership, harvest and production, sustainability, watershed protection, fire and employment. Social media functions allow users to share charts, maps or graphs from the site on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms with a single click.

OregonForestFacts.org includes the option to download a digital version of the Oregon Forest Facts publication. Print copies of the pocket-size booklet are also available to order online.

About the Oregon Forest Resources Institute:

The Oregon Forest Resources Institute was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1991 to advance public understanding of forests, forest management and forest products and to encourage sound forestry through landowner education. OFRI is governed by a 13-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the forest products harvest tax.

