[February 16, 2017] New Research Confirms Superior Functionality and Value of Spectralink PIVOT:SC BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink Corporation, the global leader in enterprise mobility solutions for the healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries, today announced the results of independent research on the performance and symbology support features of its PIVOT™:SC (8744) enterprise smartphone with a dual-mode camera/barcode scanner. The study, conducted by The Tolly Group, showed quantifiable benefits in comparing the PIVOT:SC to two phones with dedicated hardware scanners. Spectralink introduced the PIVOT:SC's dual-mode camera/barcode scanner in December 2016. This new feature allows users to easily switch from camera to scanner mode, offering both capabilities in one streamlined unit without the additional weight from dedicated barcode scanning hardware. This provides economic and weight advantages for workers who require both telephony and barcode scanning capabilities to perform their jobs. The Tolly study compared the PIVOT:SC 8744 to the Zebra MC40 and the PIVOT 8753, an older model of the PIVOT but also with a barcode scanner. Test results showed that the Spectralink PIVOT:SC had faster average scan time than the dedicated hardware-based Zebra MC40. Additionally, tests showed that the Spectralink PIVOT:SC recognized more symbologies than Zebra at 37 to 24, and could match Zebra's scanning accuracy when angled 15 degrees. The PIVOT:SC also costs about 30 percent less than the Zebra MC40 "Spectralink is pleased with the results of the Tolly study on our PIVOT:SC," said Ashish Sharma, CMO of Spectralink Corporation. "Our new camera/barcode scanner is a great example of how we're continually looking for ways to enhance our mobility solutions to better serve our customers' needs. The fact that it consistently outperformed the Zebra MC40 in Tolly's testing shows that we are providing our customers with industry-leading technology at a better value." Kevin Tolly, Founder of The Tolly Group, agrees that "Our study demonstrates that the PIVOT:SC's barcode scanning capabilities offer a huge benefit to Spectralink's customers as far as agility, efficiency, and cost savings."

The PIVOT:SC and its new camera/barcode scanner recently received a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company. These awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market, or updated, in the past year. About Spectralink:

Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/. About The Tolly Group: The Tolly Group companies have been delivering world-class services for over 25 years. Tolly is a leading global provider of third-party validation services for vendors of IT products, components and services. For more information, please visit http://www.tolly.com Media Contact: Jeremy Douglas

