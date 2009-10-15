|
New Research Further Validates Benefits of Personalized Diabetes Therapy Management Across the Continuum of Care
The 10th Annual International Conference on Advanced Technologies &
Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD
2017) showcases additional evidence that use of Glytec's
patented eGlycemic Management System®, or eGMS®,
leads to dramatic improvements in diabetes control and patient outcomes
in both acute and outpatient settings. Two studies presented by
diabetologist and researcher, Dr.
Bruce Bode, find that personalized therapy management facilitated
through Glytec's eGMS® effectively reduces hemoglobin A1C,
incidence of hypoglycemia and time to prescribed glucose target, all
primary measures of diabetes control and patient outcomes.
Two studies presented at ATTD 2017 by diabetologist and researcher, Dr. Bruce Bode, find that use of Glytec's patented eGlycemic Management System® leads to dramatic improvements in diabetes control and patient outcomes in both acute and outpatient settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Both studies examine groups of patients that received personalized
decision support for subcutaneous basal-bolus insulin therapy using
Glytec's eGMS® Glucommander™ application module. Dr. Bode
discusses key takeaways: "More than 50% of people with diabetes who are
on insulin are not under control, and although insulin can get people to
goal very quickly, titrating it is difficult and time consuming for most
clinicians. Current practices are for the most part very flawed and
ineffective. Clinicians and patients are inadequately supported by the
prevailing approaches. Poor control is not only a major safety concern,
but also a major driver of excess resources and excess cost. We've found
that with Glucommander™, you can significantly lower A1C and achieve
prescribed targets very efficiently, with little to no mild or severe
hypoglycemia. Clinicians aren't burdened, nurses and diabetes educators
have tools that are user friendly and intuitive, and patients are
comforted knowing their providers are using the most advanced
technologies to ensure the best care and the best outcomes."
The prospective study authored by Dr. Bode, Glucommander™
Outpatient, A Cloud-Based Insulin Management Solution, Titrated Patients
to Goal in 11 Days and Sustained a 2.6% Drop in HBA1C Over 6 Months,
examines use of Glucommander™ Outpatient* among non-hospitalized
patients whose hemoglobin A1C levels were greater than 9%, and whose
diabetes was therefore considered poorly controlled. Over the course of
the study, A1C levels dropped from a baseline average of 10.2% to 7.7%
at three months and 7.6% at six months. Enrollees reached their
prescribed glucose target in a median of 11 days, and sustained a 2.6%
average decrease in A1C. Incidence of severe hypoglycemia was extremely
low throughout the study, with only 0.02% of all blood glucose readings
less than 40 mg/dL.
The retrospective study co-authored by Dr. Bode and Dr. Courtenay
Harrison, Time
To Target Using eGMS® To Manage Inpatient
Subcutaneous Insulin Basal Bolus Regimen, examines use of
Glucommander™ SubQ among non-critically ill patients who, due to
diabetes or stress-induced hyperglycemia, required subcutaneous insulin
therapy during a hospitalization. Among 5,718 patients, the median time
to prescribed glucose target (either 100-140 mg/dL, 120-160 mg/dL or
140-180 mg/dL) was 0.8 days. Once in the target range, 67.89% of all
blood glucose readings remained between 70 and 180 mg/dL. Similar to the
prospective Glucommander™ Outpatient study, incidence of severe
hypoglycemia was extremely low, with only 0.0011% of all blood glucose
readings less than 40 mg/dL.
The two studies presented at ATTD 2017 demonstrate how use of Glytec's
decision support solutions enable providers to standardize and achieve
best practices in glycemic management, leading to better diabetes
control and improved patient outcomes -- in and out of the hospital.
With health systems transitioning to alternative reimbursement models
and assuming new levels of financial accountability for both the acute
and chronic care of patients, controlling the costs of diabetes is
imperative to successful population health management. From an economic
perspective, Glytec's experience and other research has shown this
translates to annualized savings as high as $10,000 per licensed bed for
inpatient care and $2,470 per patient for outpatient care.1
"The status quo in insulin management is broken, especially for
hospital-based nurses that are already overburdened and the primary care
doctors outside of the acute care setting that are left to manage some
80% of the people with type 2 diabetes absent the necessary training,
time and tools," says Glytec's Chief Medical Officer, Dr.
Andrew Rhinehart. "How can we as healthcare professionals be
expected to deliver better care with fewer people to this high risk,
ever-growing population without depending on technology? It's the proven
potential of this disruptive innovation to dramatically impact the
personal and societal costs associated with diabetes that led me to
transition from Glytec customer to Glytec employee, and has me excited
about the future of diabetes care."
A Patient's Story
Sam's parents and all of his siblings have diabetes, so you could say
it's a family affair, but it was nonetheless a surprise when at age 56,
Sam received his initial diagnosis. "I was the only one in the family
without diabetes. I should have recognized the symptoms, but I guess
they crept up slowly, and over time, became my new normal," Sam
describes. Sam was referred to Dr. Bode, who delivered the news that his
A1C was abnormally high, at 14%. Dr. Bode enrolled Sam in the
Glucommander™ Outpatient study, and after three months, Sam's A1C had
dropped to 7.2%, and by six months, it was 6.6%. "I feel so much better,
I am extremely pleased with my progress. I didn't realize how bad my
health had become until I noticed I was no longer as irritable, and I
wasn't having frequent thirst or blurred vision." Sam has since paid it
forward by arranging for his sister and brother to be enrolled in the
study, both of whom have achieved similarly favorable results.
*Glucommander™ Outpatient has a CE Marking for use in the European
Union.
1JAMA 2001;285:182-9.
About Glytec
Founded in 2006, Glytec
is a leading innovator in personalized diabetes therapy management,
pioneering the way hospitals and health systems use technology to ensure
optimal glucose control and reduce the frequency, risks and costs of hyperglycemia
and hypoglycemia.
The company's comprehensive eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS®)
centers on the only FDA-cleared insulin dosing solution able to support
intravenous and subcutaneous therapy for adult and pediatric populations
across the entire care continuum. eGMS®
integrates seamlessly with EMR systems and connected devices for
streamlined use in inpatient and outpatient settings, with the ability
to support at-home, prescriber-directed care managed through telehealth,
population health and other value-based programs. eGMS®
employs a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS (News - Alert)) model, allowing for
rapid implementation and anytime, anywhere access. Efficacy of eGMS®,
including its ability to substantively improve clinical and financial
outcomes, has been validated by more
than 55 research studies. Results have included dramatic reductions
in length of stay, readmissions and A1C levels. Glytec currently holds
six U.S. and two international patents, and has more than 50 patents
pending. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and
Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.glytecsystems.com.
