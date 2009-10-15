New Research Further Validates Benefits of Personalized Diabetes Therapy Management Across the Continuum of Care

The 10th Annual International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2017) showcases additional evidence that use of Glytec's patented eGlycemic Management System®, or eGMS®, leads to dramatic improvements in diabetes control and patient outcomes in both acute and outpatient settings. Two studies presented by diabetologist and researcher, Dr. Bruce Bode, find that personalized therapy management facilitated through Glytec's eGMS® effectively reduces hemoglobin A1C, incidence of hypoglycemia and time to prescribed glucose target, all primary measures of diabetes control and patient outcomes.

Both studies examine groups of patients that received personalized decision support for subcutaneous basal-bolus insulin therapy using Glytec's eGMS® Glucommander™ application module. Dr. Bode discusses key takeaways: "More than 50% of people with diabetes who are on insulin are not under control, and although insulin can get people to goal very quickly, titrating it is difficult and time consuming for most clinicians. Current practices are for the most part very flawed and ineffective. Clinicians and patients are inadequately supported by the prevailing approaches. Poor control is not only a major safety concern, but also a major driver of excess resources and excess cost. We've found that with Glucommander™, you can significantly lower A1C and achieve prescribed targets very efficiently, with little to no mild or severe hypoglycemia. Clinicians aren't burdened, nurses and diabetes educators have tools that are user friendly and intuitive, and patients are comforted knowing their providers are using the most advanced technologies to ensure the best care and the best outcomes."

The prospective study authored by Dr. Bode, Glucommander™ Outpatient, A Cloud-Based Insulin Management Solution, Titrated Patients to Goal in 11 Days and Sustained a 2.6% Drop in HBA1C Over 6 Months, examines use of Glucommander™ Outpatient* among non-hospitalized patients whose hemoglobin A1C levels were greater than 9%, and whose diabetes was therefore considered poorly controlled. Over the course of the study, A1C levels dropped from a baseline average of 10.2% to 7.7% at three months and 7.6% at six months. Enrollees reached their prescribed glucose target in a median of 11 days, and sustained a 2.6% average decrease in A1C. Incidence of severe hypoglycemia was extremely low throughout the study, with only 0.02% of all blood glucose readings less than 40 mg/dL.

The retrospective study co-authored by Dr. Bode and Dr. Courtenay Harrison, Time To Target Using eGMS® To Manage Inpatient Subcutaneous Insulin Basal Bolus Regimen, examines use of Glucommander™ SubQ among non-critically ill patients who, due to diabetes or stress-induced hyperglycemia, required subcutaneous insulin therapy during a hospitalization. Among 5,718 patients, the median time to prescribed glucose target (either 100-140 mg/dL, 120-160 mg/dL or 140-180 mg/dL) was 0.8 days. Once in the target range, 67.89% of all blood glucose readings remained between 70 and 180 mg/dL. Similar to the prospective Glucommander™ Outpatient study, incidence of severe hypoglycemia was extremely low, with only 0.0011% of all blood glucose readings less than 40 mg/dL.

The two studies presented at ATTD 2017 demonstrate how use of Glytec's decision support solutions enable providers to standardize and achieve best practices in glycemic management, leading to better diabetes control and improved patient outcomes -- in and out of the hospital. With health systems transitioning to alternative reimbursement models and assuming new levels of financial accountability for both the acute and chronic care of patients, controlling the costs of diabetes is imperative to successful population health management. From an economic perspective, Glytec's experience and other research has shown this translates to annualized savings as high as $10,000 per licensed bed for inpatient care and $2,470 per patient for outpatient care.1

"The status quo in insulin management is broken, especially for hospital-based nurses that are already overburdened and the primary care doctors outside of the acute care setting that are left to manage some 80% of the people with type 2 diabetes absent the necessary training, time and tools," says Glytec's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Rhinehart. "How can we as healthcare professionals be expected to deliver better care with fewer people to this high risk, ever-growing population without depending on technology? It's the proven potential of this disruptive innovation to dramatically impact the personal and societal costs associated with diabetes that led me to transition from Glytec customer to Glytec employee, and has me excited about the future of diabetes care."

A Patient's Story

Sam's parents and all of his siblings have diabetes, so you could say it's a family affair, but it was nonetheless a surprise when at age 56, Sam received his initial diagnosis. "I was the only one in the family without diabetes. I should have recognized the symptoms, but I guess they crept up slowly, and over time, became my new normal," Sam describes. Sam was referred to Dr. Bode, who delivered the news that his A1C was abnormally high, at 14%. Dr. Bode enrolled Sam in the Glucommander™ Outpatient study, and after three months, Sam's A1C had dropped to 7.2%, and by six months, it was 6.6%. "I feel so much better, I am extremely pleased with my progress. I didn't realize how bad my health had become until I noticed I was no longer as irritable, and I wasn't having frequent thirst or blurred vision." Sam has since paid it forward by arranging for his sister and brother to be enrolled in the study, both of whom have achieved similarly favorable results.

_________________ *Glucommander™ Outpatient has a CE Marking for use in the European Union. 1JAMA 2001;285:182-9.

About Glytec

Founded in 2006, Glytec is a leading innovator in personalized diabetes therapy management, pioneering the way hospitals and health systems use technology to ensure optimal glucose control and reduce the frequency, risks and costs of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. The company's comprehensive eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS®) centers on the only FDA-cleared insulin dosing solution able to support intravenous and subcutaneous therapy for adult and pediatric populations across the entire care continuum. eGMS® integrates seamlessly with EMR systems and connected devices for streamlined use in inpatient and outpatient settings, with the ability to support at-home, prescriber-directed care managed through telehealth, population health and other value-based programs. eGMS® employs a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) model, allowing for rapid implementation and anytime, anywhere access. Efficacy of eGMS®, including its ability to substantively improve clinical and financial outcomes, has been validated by more than 55 research studies. Results have included dramatic reductions in length of stay, readmissions and A1C levels. Glytec currently holds six U.S. and two international patents, and has more than 50 patents pending. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.glytecsystems.com.

