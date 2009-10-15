[February 16, 2017] New 'Open Source Days' Program Launches as Part of OpenStack Summit in Boston Tweet The OpenStack Summit-the must-attend open infrastructure event-will feature a new program called "Open Source (News - Alert) Days," happening May 8-11 in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center. Open Source Days bring together adjacent open source communities with the goals to improve collaboration and technical integration throughout the diverse ecosystem of open source projects that OpenStack users rely upon. Community members from Ceph, Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, Open vSwitch, OPNFV, OpenSwitch, Ansible, OpenContrail and more will each host their own Open Source Day during the OpenStack Summit. The Open Source Days will essentially be a dedicated content track to present software roadmaps, user stories and important cross-community roundtables. More than 6,000 participants from 60+ countries are expected to attend the OpenStack Summit. Headline sponsors are Intel, Mirantis, Deutsche Telekom and Red Hat. Featured speakers include Brian Stevens, vice president of cloud platforms at Google (News - Alert) , discussing how open source is the vehicle for hybrid cloud and is also enabling new use cases such as machine learning; Mercè Crosas of The Institute for Quantitative Social Science (IQSS) at Harvard University, discussing the Cloud Dataverse collaboration with the Massachusetts Open Cloud (MOC); Suneet Nandwani, senior director of cloud infrastructure and platforms at eBay (News - Alert) ; David Aronchick, product manager at Google, providing an update on the Kubernets roadmap; Jacob Rosenberg, head of infrastructure engineering at Bloomberg (News - Alert) ; and Chris Apsey, deputy director of the Cyber Technical College at the US Army Cyber School. Summit attendees will learn about the latest OpenStack release, Ocata, scheduled for release on February 22. The event also will spotlight enterprise IT strategies, cloud application development, emerging NFV architectures in the telecom ecosystem, and exciting new projects and technologies within the OpenStack community. Presentations will cover topics including: ROI case studies

Multi-cloud strategy

Next-generation telecom networks

Managing containers on bare metal or in virtual machines

Cloud reference architectures proven in production

Enabling application developers Back by popular demand, StackCity Boston, the official OpenStack Summit community party, will be held at Fenway Park on May 9. This Fenway Park buyout will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience one of the oldest ballparks in Major League Baseball. Filled with nostalgia and game-day activities, the event promises an unforgettable evening for Summit attendees.

Follow updates and register to attend at https://www.openstack.org/summit/boston-2017/. Deadlines Discounted Early Bird Registration is available through March 14.

Sponsorships are available until March 13.

Members of the media can contact jennifer@cathey.co for information about event registration. About OpenStack® OpenStack is the de-facto standard for private clouds and is also available as a service via dozens of public cloud providers around the world. At its core, OpenStack is an open source integration engine that provides APIs to orchestrate bare metal, virtual machine and container resources on a single network. The same OpenStack code powers a global network of public and private clouds, backed by the largest ecosystem of technology providers, to enable cost savings, control and portability. OpenStack is a global community of more than 60,000 individuals across 180 countries supported by the OpenStack Foundation, which facilitates the development of many innovative projects in the open infrastructure space. The community delivers two software releases each year, which are Apache 2 licensed and productized by a large ecosystem of technology vendors in our Marketplace. For more information and to join the community, visit www.OpenStack.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005238/en/

