|[February 16, 2017]
New 'Open Source Days' Program Launches as Part of OpenStack Summit in Boston
The OpenStack
Summit-the must-attend open infrastructure event-will feature a new
program called "Open Source (News - Alert) Days," happening May 8-11 in Boston at the
Hynes Convention Center. Open
Source Days bring together adjacent open source communities with the
goals to improve collaboration and technical integration throughout the
diverse ecosystem of open source projects that OpenStack users rely upon.
Community members from Ceph, Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, Open vSwitch,
OPNFV, OpenSwitch, Ansible, OpenContrail and more will each host their
own Open Source Day during the OpenStack Summit. The Open Source Days
will essentially be a dedicated content track to present software
roadmaps, user stories and important cross-community roundtables.
More than 6,000 participants from 60+ countries are expected to attend
the OpenStack Summit. Headline sponsors are Intel, Mirantis, Deutsche
Telekom and Red Hat. Featured speakers include Brian Stevens, vice
president of cloud platforms at Google (News - Alert), discussing how open source is
the vehicle for hybrid cloud and is also enabling new use cases such as
machine learning; Mercè Crosas of The
Institute for Quantitative Social Science (IQSS) at Harvard
University, discussing the Cloud Dataverse collaboration with the
Massachusetts Open Cloud (MOC); Suneet Nandwani, senior director of
cloud infrastructure and platforms at eBay (News - Alert); David Aronchick, product
manager at Google, providing an update on the Kubernets roadmap; Jacob
Rosenberg, head of infrastructure engineering at Bloomberg (News - Alert); and Chris
Apsey, deputy director of the Cyber Technical College at the US Army
Cyber School.
Summit attendees will learn about the latest OpenStack release, Ocata,
scheduled for release on February 22. The event also will spotlight
enterprise IT strategies, cloud application development, emerging NFV
architectures in the telecom ecosystem, and exciting new projects and
technologies within the OpenStack community. Presentations will cover
topics including:
-
ROI case studies
-
Multi-cloud strategy
-
Next-generation telecom networks
-
Managing containers on bare metal or in virtual machines
-
Cloud reference architectures proven in production
-
Enabling application developers
Back by popular demand, StackCity Boston, the official OpenStack Summit
community party, will be held at Fenway Park on May 9. This Fenway Park
buyout will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience
one of the oldest ballparks in Major League Baseball. Filled with
nostalgia and game-day activities, the event promises an unforgettable
evening for Summit attendees.
Follow updates and register to attend at https://www.openstack.org/summit/boston-2017/.
Deadlines
About OpenStack®
OpenStack is the de-facto standard for private clouds and is also
available as a service via dozens of public cloud providers around the
world.
At its core, OpenStack is an open source integration engine that
provides APIs to orchestrate bare metal, virtual machine and container
resources on a single network. The same OpenStack code powers a global
network of public and private clouds, backed by the largest ecosystem of
technology providers, to enable cost savings, control and portability.
OpenStack is a global community of more than 60,000 individuals across
180 countries supported by the OpenStack Foundation, which facilitates
the development of many innovative projects in the open infrastructure
space. The community delivers two software releases each year, which are
Apache 2 licensed and productized by a large ecosystem of technology
vendors in our Marketplace.
For more information and to join the community, visit www.OpenStack.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005238/en/
