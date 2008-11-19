[February 15, 2017] New Age Electronics Expands Home Appliance Offering through Agreement with RAYCOP Tweet CARSON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Age Electronics, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and gaming products and services and a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has signed an agreement with RAYCOP, a leading consumer health product manufacturer, to distribute its top-selling allergen vacuums to the North American retail channel. The agreement expands New Age Electronics' home appliance offering and makes the RAYCOP RS2 and RAYCOP LITE products available to its network of retail customers. In Canada, RAYCOP is available through SYNNEX Canada Limited's consumer electronics group. In addition, the agreement has applications in the commercial channel in areas such as hospitality in both the US and Canada. "We are pleased to bring Japan's leading line of allergen vacuums to North America through our agreement with RAYCOP," said Fred Towns, President, New Age Electronics. "RAYCOP's products ultimately help people lead healthier lives by creating a cleaner home environment, eliminating allergens, and providing an overall improved quality of life. The agreement allows retailers to add a new alternative to regular vacuums that meets the needs of consumers looking to buy high-quality cleaning products for the home." RAYCOP combines leading technology and innovative design, delivering a unique product set that easily integrates into the consumer lifestyle. The product line is especially relevant to the millions of adults and children susceptible to common allergies and other respiratory disorders. RAYCOP allergen vacuums use patented RayClean Technology® to remove allergens from fabric surfaces three times more effectively than other brand-leading vacuums. With a dual-filtration system incorporating a high-efficiency particulate air filter, ultraviolet light, optimized suction and pulsating pads, RAYCOP eliminates most common bacteria and viruses, as well as pollen and allergens produced by dust mites. "Our team is excited to work with New Age Electronics to significantly expand our global footprint while making RAYCOP products more widely available to North American consumers," said Hirobumi Suzuki, CEO, RAYCOP North America. "Folloing the momentous success among our Asian customer base, we are confident that people across the US and Canada – especially those who suffer from allergies – will find great value in making their homes cleaner and healthier with the RAYCOP product line." New Age Electronics' agreement with RAYCOP comes in addition to the manufacturer's relationship with SYNNEX Infotec Japan, which began in 2011. To learn more about RAYCOP through New Age Electronics, call (800) 947-5974, email mikemu@synnex.com, or visit www.newageelectronics.com. Interested Canadian retailers can contact SYNNEX Canada's consumer electronics group by calling 514-745-1690 ext. 508919 or emailing jenniferd@synnex.com.

About New Age Electronics

New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a sales and supply chain solutions innovator that provides consumer technology (CT) manufacturers with a broad offering of logistics, distribution and remanufactured services. Extensive experience in the CT industry and a customer-centric approach has made New Age Electronics the provider of choice. New Age Electronics distinguishes itself with efficient operations and relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Founded in 1988, New Age Electronics is headquartered in Carson, California. For more information about New Age Electronics, call (310) 549-0000, toll-free (888) 234-0300 or visit the company's website at www.synnex.com/nae. About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com . About RAYCOP

Founded in 2005, RAYCOP is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving consumer's quality of life with innovative products that help people breathe and sleep better. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP has more than 500 employees and is the number one selling home allergen vacuum in Japan with more than four million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world and in 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. RAYCOP is widely recognized as the premium brand and pioneer of allergen cleaning devices. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com. Safe Harbor Statement

