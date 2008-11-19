[February 15, 2017] New Children's Storybook about Good Deeds Raises Funds to Help Families Pay for Child Medical Costs Tweet The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) is combining messages of kindness and generosity with creative storytelling in its latest children's book chronicling the adventures of Oliver the lovable bear and Hope the spirited butterfly. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005189/en/ "Oliver & Hope's Good Deeds Day," for children ages 3-8, is a fun, inspiring read that reveals true acts of kindness. Book is available at UHCCF.org/shop ( Source (News - Alert) : UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation). "Oliver & Hope's Good Deeds Day," for children ages 3-8, is a fun, inspiring read for both children and adults. In the duo's latest adventure, Oliver and Hope meet their friends to clean up the damage left by a big storm. But as soon as they begin, a mystery appears that eventually reveals true acts of kindness. The fourth book in the Oliver & Hope™ series, "Oliver & Hope's Good Deeds Day" is being released in time for National Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17) and will be featured at the North American International Toy Fair Feb. 18-21 in New York City. In recognition of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, UHCCF is making book donations at children's hospitals, elementary schools and community-based organizations in cities across the country, including New York City, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, and several cities throughout California. All four books of the Mom's Choice and Dr. Toy award-winning Oliver & Hope series are available at Amazon through UHCCF.org/shop for $16.95 each (hardcover) and $5.99 (paperback). These beautifully illustrated and cleverly written stories are inspired by the real-life journeys of the thousands of children whom the books' proceeds support. Every purchase of "Oliver & Hope's Good Deeds Day" - and the other books and toys from the collection - will fund grants offered by UHCCF to help children gain access to medical-related services.

"We've met and heard from families across the country who have enjoyed the Oliver & Hope books' messages about the importance of friendship, compassion and resiliency. Families appreciate that the books' proceeds are used to fund child medical grants that help thousands of children receive medical care," said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded over 13,000 grants valued at more than $35 million to children and their families across the United States. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. More information about the Oliver & Hope books, including free audio recordings of the books as well as fun activities and downloads, can be found at Oliver & Hope's Clubhouse at UHCCF.org/oliverandhope. About UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their parents' commercial health insurance plan. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. UHCCF was founded in 1999. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 13,000 grants valued at over $35 million to children and their families across the United States. UHCCF's funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) employees. To apply for a grant, donate or learn more, please visit UHCCF.org. Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005189/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]