[February 15, 2017] New RICOH Healthcare Administrative Solutions smooth, streamline revenue cycle for health systems of all sizes Tweet MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the launch of RICOH Healthcare Administrative Solutions, its latest offering aimed to help streamline healthcare operations and improve the patient experience. This new suite unifies traditionally disparate aspects of the healthcare revenue cycle, addressing a problem that can create bottlenecks and impede patient care, pose challenges for physicians and interfere with collections and reimbursement. Often, different aspects of the revenue cycle are handled by different solutions: patient registration by one process, billing by another, reimbursement by yet another, and so on. Moving information between these systems often relies on manual processes, which are time-consuming and introduce opportunity for manual error. These issues can have important effects on patients and physicians alike, causing longer patient waiting times, difficulty tracking down important patient information, and in some cases delay of treatment. Those reschedules can often lead to patients never getting the care they need, or seeking their care elsewhere. RICOH Healthcare Administrative Solutions leverage technology from HealthWare SystemsTM to unify these processes, streamlining the sharing of information. When information moves seamlessly through the revenue cycle process, physicians and patients wait less, treatment is delivered promptly, and reimbursement arrives on time. In addition to properly assessing manual processes, Ricoh Healthcare Consulting Services helps build a strategy, to protect data from risk as it flow between systems and progresses through the revenue cycle. Business benefits are directly tied to the extent to which people adopt and optimize use of new technology, tools and processes. Ricoh's Organizational Change Management consulting assists with this component by leveraging Ricoh's expertise, experience and proven tools to help healthcare organizations lead and manage successful change. "Healthcare is a remarkably complex industry, which means it takes a lot of attentive and efficient handling of information to make sure administrative processes work as intended," said Ron Nielson, Vice President, Healthcare, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Getting information where it needs to be, when it needs to be there can prove challenging; when important information is difficult to access, it makes life difficult for patients, physicians and administrators alike. With RICOH Healthcare Administrative Solutions, we address those issues by letting the different steps in the revenue cycle 'talk' to each other across one unified platform, reducing wait times and providing better patient care." For more information on Ricoh's healthcare solutions, visit: https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/about-us/events/himss17 and follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Ricoh will display this solution and others that help improve data-driven workflows and patient-driven care at HIMSS in booth #3822. If you are a member of the media or analyst community attending the show and are interested in speaking with Ricoh executives, please contact Tracey Sheehy at tsheehy@breakawaycom.com. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline – imagine. change. – Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD).

