[February 15, 2017] New Pulse Secure Access Suite strengthens security, simplifies management and reduces cost of deploying Secure Access Tweet Delivers a complete Secure Access Solution for mobile, cloud and data center



Available in three editions to meet the diverse needs of any organization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the RSA Conference 2017, Pulse Secure – Booth Number N4135, has launched the Pulse Access Suite, delivering on the promise of Secure Access for the Next Generation. The Pulse Secure Access Suite integrates everything needed to enable Secure Access, simplifying purchase, deployment and operations while offering more value compared to siloed, multi-vendor solutions. Pulse Secure Access Suite is a comprehensive Secure Access solution that securely connects workers to company resources and protects company devices, regardless of location – in the data center, internal network, cloud or mobile. Pulse Secure delivers secure access to all company resources via a single unified client or mobile application – dramatically simplifying access and increasing user productivity. Administrators configure contextual access policies to control access based on devices, locations, resources, users and groups, or even endpoint profiling. Using the Pulse profiler to identify and profile what is on their internal network, adinistrators can extend policies to internal networks. Organizations can discover, secure and manage internal devices, Guest User access, and even BYOD devices. Detailed management and reporting meets the needs of the toughest regulatory compliance environments. “With the launch of the Pulse Access Suite we recognize that organizations are challenged to provide Secure Access to a new generation of workers,” said Phil Montgomery, VP Marketing for Pulse Secure. “The new Pulse Access Suite makes it easy for organizations to deliver the complex access requirements of widely distributed employees while meeting regulatory compliance, reducing operating costs, and supporting strategic initiatives to mobilize workforces, deploy new cloud services and even secure the Internet of Things.” The Secure Access Suite includes the Pulse One platform that integrates the management functions of individual Pulse Secure products and policies into a simplified single console along with a drill down capability for rapid troubleshooting.

Pulse Secure Access Suite is available early March 2017, exclusively through certified Pulse Secure partners. For more details, please visit http://www.pulsesecure.net/accesssuite. About Pulse Secure Pulse Secure, LLC is a leading provider of secure access solutions to both enterprises and service providers. Enterprises from every vertical and of all sizes utilize the company’s virtual private network (VPN), network access control (NAC) and mobile security products to enable end user mobility securely and seamlessly in their organizations. Pulse Secure was formed in 2014 from Juniper Networks’ Junos Pulse business. Pulse Secure’s mission is to deliver secure access solutions for people, devices, things, and services. www.pulsesecure.net Follow us at @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook. Media Contact: Anne Harding The Message Machine P: +44 7887 682943 E: anne@themessagemachine.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]