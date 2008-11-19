[February 15, 2017] New Philips survey conducted by HIMSS Analytics reveals top areas of focus for health IT investments to improve population health efforts Tweet AMSTERDAM, Netherlands and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today released results of its latest healthcare leadership survey conducted by HIMSS Analytics. The survey results reveal the majority of health systems are focusing on implementing health information technologies that are both cost-effective and operationally effective in an effort to expand their population health initiatives. As the industry moves toward value-based care, hospitals and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) are seeking tools that integrate seamlessly into existing electronic medical records (EMRs) to enhance patient-centered care in their hospitals, homes and communities, while also better managing entire populations. Conducted by HIMSS Analytics on behalf of Philips and announced at the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference and Exhibition, the survey of 120 healthcare IT leaders sought to determine how health leaders are prioritizing technology investments in an industry shift to value-based care. Of the 120 respondents, 84 percent represent either standalone hospitals or integrated delivery networks (IDNs), 55 percent identify as C-level executives, and 26.7 percent is comprised of IT directors. "The shift to value-based care and population health management is critical to improving patient outcomes, and integrated solutions can connect care across the health continuum to provide powerful actionable insights to enable this transformation," said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care and Health Informatics, Philips. "These survey results demonstrate the desire for fully integrated, cost-effective and operationally effective solutions, which our customers have proven can add tremendous value and improve outcomes at every point of care." As healthcare moves toward a value-based model, population health initiatives become increasingly important. Three-quarters of respondents already have population health programs in acute care, and nearly two-thirds of respondents in bothreadmissions and patient education. Additionally, there were increases in program implementation since last year within home monitoring devices and aging well or elderly care programs as well as notable plans for future implementations, with priorities in mobile wellness monitoring devices (58.3 percent), home monitoring devices (45.8 percent), and aging well or elderly care programs (42.5 percent). Key Survey Findings: While care coordination remains a challenge overall in population health management efforts (19.2 percent), financial investment (20.8 percent) and patient engagement and adherence (20.0 percent) are considered the biggest population health challenges in 2017.

Cloud-based technology is currently being used primarily for health information exchange (48.3 percent), followed by clinical data storage (34.2 percent). Health organizations plan to prioritize cloud-based technology on managed application deployment (40.8 percent) and big data analytics support (40.8 percent).

Community diagnostic imaging centers (68 percent), ambulatory surgery centers (61 percent) and urgent care (60 percent) have seen the highest increases in the deployment of IT systems, compared to physician's offices in 2016. Philips is committed to providing a fully integrated suite of advanced technologies and intelligent software, solutions and services in a highly secure, cloud-based ecosystem, to deliver the data and analytics needed to make better informed, more efficient and effective value-based care decisions, from the hospital into home.

Philips will showcase the breadth of its personal and population health offerings and acute healthcare informatics solutions, fully integrated in a highly secure, cloud-based ecosystem in booth #2105 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017 Annual Meeting and Exhibition.

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

HIMSS Analytics® is a global healthcare IT market intelligence, research and standards organization assisting clientele in both healthcare delivery and healthcare technology solutions business development to make lasting improvements in efficiency and performance.

