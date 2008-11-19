[February 15, 2017] New user-friendly Ricoh printers deliver high quality output in eco-friendly small footprint Tweet MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled two new color printers to help businesses adapt to the modern office's changing needs. The user-friendly RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN printers produce high-volume, high-quality output with numerous finishing options for printing needs ranging from one-off labels in a pharmacy environment to color marketing materials. Its compact size enables companies to eliminate the need to outsource jobs that require higher quality output, as well as additional finishing requirements, ultimately saving needed time and money. Today's businesses are increasingly asked to accomplish more, but their existing, cumbersome technology can prevent them from automating document tasks. The RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN address this challenge with the streamlined swipe, pinch and flick capabilities of Ricoh's 10.1"-wide Super VGA Smart Operation Panel interface. Additionally, the free of charge RICOH Smart Device Connector application helps today's mobile workforce connect to the devices for quick and easy printing directly from their smart device, and the standard web browser allows access to critical information directly from the web. The RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN – which print at 45 pm and 60 ppm, respectively – leverage Ricoh's Workstyle Innovation Technology to help users easily, quickly and reliably print needed documents. Customizable menus, document presets and mobile device connectivity help create an experience that is designed specifically to increase efficiency in users' unique environments. The new Motion Detection Sensor that wakes the device from sleep mode in one second improves overall system availability. In addition, the RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN provide enhanced finishing options, including automatic stapleless stapling and a Ricoh-only space-saving internal paper folding unit. While default paper size supports up to 11.69" x 16.53", optional support for 12.6" x 18" and 12.6" x 49.6" paper sizes further adds to these printers' versatility. Tri-fold brochures, informational booklets, banners and other marketing collateral can be produced quickly and easily in-house, saving time and money. "Today's businesses are always looking for ways to do more with less," said John Brophy, Vice President, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN meet that need by enabling Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and collaboration, allowing all of your critical documents to be printed quickly and easily in-house, and streamlining the print process, all while taking up surprisingly little space. These devices have some of the highest capabilities-per-square-inch in the market."

The RICOH SP C840DN and RICOH SP C842DN's versatility and power come in a remarkably small footprint, both in terms of physical space and environmental sustainability. These devices have among the lowest TEC values in their class, which works with a fast-recovery from sleep mode to drive down energy use, saving on cost while reducing environmental impact. For details on Ricoh's full line of products, services and solutions, please visit http://www.ricoh-usa.com. Also, follow Ricoh on Twitter for additional content related to Ricoh's offerings. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline – imagine. change. – Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names

are the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications

(212) 616-6003

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-user-friendly-ricoh-printers-deliver-high-quality-output-in-eco-friendly-small-footprint-300407792.html SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]