[February 15, 2017] New Platform Makes Engaging Ads Easier To Create Tweet TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative technology company justAd today launched the second generation of its drag-and-drop mobile ad studio, Creative Factory™, which makes it easier than ever to create engaging ads for both mobile and desktop. This sophisticated self-service platform harnesses HTML5 to deliver results-driven ads quickly and efficiently with no coding knowledge required at a cost-effective price. The platform's deep set of features and sub-features allows every ad to be unique and every campaign to stand out. Key capabilities include playable ads, interactive video, branded games, and much more. "Dynamic, interactive creative has been shown to produce better results and yet it is expensive and time consuming to create, and difficult to scale," said Yariv Erel, co-founder and CEO at justAd. "This product has been honed with years of feedbackfrom our customers and is designed to both ease and make more efficient the process of creating rich media ads while offering a robust set of features to allow endless creative options." Creative Factory was designed to meet every creative tech need, for brands, creative agencies, publishers and ad tech companies alike. Creative Factory uses widgets and actions to replace coding; Drag and Drop, Preview on Device, Templates, and Open Canvas mode are the building blocks of the platform. Features include: Outstream Video, Dynamic Creatives, Location, Games & Logic, Responsive and Cross Screen, and more. "Ultimately, we believe that putting professional-grade authoring solutions in the hands of all marketers, big or small, will allow ads to be more engaging and therefore more effective, and this is incredibly important in an age where banner blindness and ad blockers make it harder and harder to reach audiences at all," added Erel.

All ads produced in Creative Factory can be bought and sold programmatically. ABOUT JUSTAD

justAd is a creative technology company offering a full stack ad creation platform to craft results-driven rich media ads. Brands are wasting money and risking reputation on ineffective digital ads. justAd's engaging, cost-effective ads create meaningful user experiences — a win-win outcome for brands and consumers alike. For more information, visit www.justad.mobi. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-platform-makes-engaging-ads-easier-to-create-300407430.html SOURCE justAd

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]