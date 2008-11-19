[February 15, 2017] New Report from Interactive Ontario Measures Impact of Interactive Digital Media Sector in Ontario Tweet TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2017 /CNW/ - Ontario's Interactive Digital Media (IDM) sector has long been credited for its innovations in game development, eLearning, mobile and VR, but a new report, titled Measuring Success: The Impact of the Interactive Digital Media Sector in Ontario, prepared by Nordicity and released by Interactive Ontario finds that IDM is also making considerable contributions to Ontario's economy and job market. Measuring Success: The Impact of the Interactive Digital Media Sector in Ontario, was released today at a launch in Regent Park, Toronto. It highlights contributions made by IDM companies across the province and underscores the emergence of localized industry hubs in regions like Toronto, Ottawa and London. Featured Findings There are 877 Ontario-based Interactive Digital Media (IDM) companies.

Nearly half of these firms were founded since 2010.

The IDM industry directly employs 10,900 full-time employees and its economic activity supports a grand total of 16,900 full-time jobs in the wider economy.

The IDM industry generated of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015. This GDP contribution corresponds to $420 million in taxes across all levels of government

Most Ontario -based IDM companies predominantly create experiences for mobile devices (90%), PC/Mac (68%) and web browser (68%). Almost three quarters (74%) of companies develop experiences for three or more platforms. Data captured from over 100 IDM companies ranging in size from small independent studios to large multi-national corporations between August and September 2016 explored themes like barriers, growth, workforce, and output. "This report is the first of its kind in that it provides important insight and clarity into the workings of Ontario's Interactive Digital Media community," says Christa Dickenson, Executive Director, Interactive Ontario. "Not only are next-generation ideas from Ontario's IDM makers putting our province on the map internationally, but these companies are making significant contributions to their local communities and to the Ontario economy," says Dickenson.

The full report can be accessed at www.interactiveontario.com About Interactive Ontario Interactive Ontario (IO) is a not-for-profit industry trade association committed to the growth of the Ontario interactive digital media (IDM) industry. Interactive Ontario fosters growth in the IDM industry in Ontario through government advocacy, events, trade missions, research reports, connections to business development opportunities and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations. IO hosts over 30 events each year, providing knowledge sharing and networking in this quickly evolving industry. IO represents approximately 330 IDM companies, with a diverse group of members ranging from SMEs (small & medium enterprises) to large international corporations. They produce innovative experiences in a variety of subsectors including video games, eLearning, transmedia storytelling, mobile apps, augmented and virtual reality, web series and more. www.interactiveontario.com Project Partners Support for this project was provided by the Ontario Media Development Corporation, the City of Toronto, Ubisoft, Bell Fund, Canadian Media Producers Association and the Canada Media Fund. SOURCE Interactive Ontario

