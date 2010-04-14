[February 15, 2017] New Archive360 Archive2Anywhere Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver Enables Fast and Accurate Move from Legacy Email Archives into Barracuda Cloud Tweet



“Legacy email archives are putting today’s organizations at compliance risk, while their management and maintenance costs continue to skyrocket,” said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. “With the new Archive2Anywhere Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver, we are maintaining our goal to enable our customers to move their legacy data onto the platform that best fits their business, IT and budgetary requirements. For customers that wish to move to the Barracuda cloud, we’re making the move to this cost-effective cloud-based solution easy and fast. This means companies have a reliable path to decommission their legacy email archive so that they can realize a rapid return on the benefits of a modern cloud-enabled archive.” The Archive2Anywhere™ Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver can run over 40 parallel mailbox extractions and performs at a rate of over 2.5 TBs per day, based on an average message size of 200 KB. Archive2Anywhere also delivers the following benefits: • It’s simple to deploy and configure with no plugins required • It extracts all messages and attachments including all metadata • It processes messages directly into Barracuda Message Archiver with 99.99% accuracy • It preserves complete, original message fidelity for eDiscovery and regulatory requests • It maintains a detailed item-level audit trail for compliance and reporting The Archive2Anywhere Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver is available now. It is licensed per TB, with pricing starting at $7,500. For more information, please visit: http://www.archive360.com/archive2anywhere-email-archive-migration-software/. As a community-building service, TMCnet allows user submitted content which is not always proofed by TMCnet editors. If you feel this entry is of inferior quality or wish to report it for some reason, please forward the URL to "webedit [AT] tmcnet [DOT] com" with your comments.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]

