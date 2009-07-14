|
|[February 14, 2017]
|
New Analysis: Middle-Skill Gap Means Mississippi Employers Struggle to Fill Key Jobs
According to a new
analysis by the National Skills Coalition, employers in Mississippi
face a shortage of sufficiently trained workers to fill middle-skill
jobs. These jobs, which require training beyond high school but not a
four-year degree, make up the largest part of America's labor market. In
Mississippi, middle-skill jobs account for 58 percent of the labor
market, but only 50 percent of the state's workers are trained to fill
these positions.
A program at Mississippi's community colleges is aimed at closing this
skill gap. The Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills
Training (MI-BEST) program helps workers earn a high school equivalency
and workforce credentials at the same time so they can compete for
middle-skill job openings.
The Mississippi
Community College Board piloted MI-BEST at the state's 15 community
colleges one year ago. Since then, 1,200 students have enrolled in the
program.
"MI-BEST is a high-quality method to ensure that opportunities are given
to students and adults who have been overlooked for many decades," said
Jesse Smith, President of Jones Community College. "This program will
provide hope and results to those who need it the most."
MI-BEST is based on a proven model developed in Washington State, which
is now being replicated at community colleges across the country.
According to the National Skills Coalition, Mississippi
is one of 18 states supporting programs that help workers improve
their reading and math skills while simultaneously training for a job.
"There are many people who want a good job but need more education and
training to get one. Programs like MI-BEST help workers develop the
skills they need to find those jobs while helping businesses compete and
grow," said Brooke DeRenzis, State Network Director at National Skills
Coalition.
The Mississippi Community College Board advances the community
college system through coordination, support, leadership, and advocacy.
National
Skills Coalition is a broad-based coalition of employers,
unions, education and training providers, and public officials working
toward a vision of an America that grows its economy by investing in its
people so that every worker and every industry has the skills to compete
and prosper.
