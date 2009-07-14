[February 14, 2017] New eBook Authored by HDI 2017 Speakers Offers Solutions to Today's Top Technical Support Challenges Tweet COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HDI, the first membership association and certification body created for the technical support industry, today announced the release of its "best of" eBook, which compiles insightful, expert-authored articles on a variety of trending IT service and support topics. The eBook, Expert Insights on 8 of Your Biggest Tech Support Challenges, contains content provided by respected industry practitioners presenting at this spring's HDI 2017 Conference & Expo, the technical support industry's most comprehensive event. To download the complimentary eBook, visit: hdiconference.com/eBook The eight articles featured in Expert Insights on 8 of Your Biggest Tech Support Challenges, provides deeper insight into today's most pressing technical support challenges, while also providing strategies and techniques to conquer those challenges and create success. Readers can expect to find guidance, best practices, and solutions to help them navigate through tough industry hurdles such as metrics, employee management, customer service and teamwork with the following eBook articles: Gamification: The Key to Support Center Employee Engagement , Nate Brown

, Measuring Operational Efficiency and Value: Use Metrics to Tell the Business Story , Rae Ann Bruno

, Swarm to Serve: Team vs. Tier-Based Service for Support Centers Gregg Gregory

The Secret to Gold Medal Performance: SIMPLE SMILE's, Mary Cruse

Analyst Performance Templates: How to Make Them Actionable , Eddie Vidal

, Is the Automation Storm Coming to the Service Desk , Roy Atkinson

, Creating an Enterprise Service Portal , Phyllis Drucker

, Service and Support as a Business: KPIs That Paint the Big Picture, Jeff Rumburg "When it comes to producing compelling content, HDI has always been the most complete and influential reference for technical support professionals," says Joy Sobhani , director of conferences and events, HDI. "We're excited about this particular publication as it really shows the depth and breadth of expert speakers and trending tech support topics that will be represented at the HDI 2017 Conference & Expo." Expert Insights on 8 of Your Biggest Tech Support Challenges provides readers with a preview of the impactful content that will be featured at HDI 2017, which includes the latest technology, innovation, strategies, and ideas to help navigate the demands of the tech support industry.

HDI 2017 will take place May 9-12, 2017, in Washington, D.C. For more information and to register, please visit: HDIConference.com. About HDI

Founded in 1989, HDI is the first membership association and certification body created for the technical support industry. Since then, HDI has remained the source for professional development by offering the resources needed to promote organization-wide success through exceptional customer service. In other words, we help professionals in service management better serve customers. We do this by facilitating collaboration and networking, hosting acclaimed conferences and events, producing renowned publications and research, certifying and training thousands of professionals each year, and connecting solution providers with practitioners. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com. Contact:

