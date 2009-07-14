|
New Mission and Vision Statements Reiterate the DISYS Commitment to Excellence
Reinforcing its stance and commitment to clients, Digital
Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) announces newly-focused mission
and vision statements indicative of its gold-medal service and
innovation.
Presently known across industries as a trusted partner in staffing,
managed services and cutting-edge automation, the mission and vision
emphasize an understanding of the growing business and technology needs
of companies spanning the industry spectrum.
The mission reads:
DISYS is committed to … "Working together to be the go-to global
talent productivity partner, by focusing on our core staffing expertise
and creating innovative business solutions built on automation."
The vision reads:
DISYS envisions itself as … "The staffing industry disruptor; working
collaboratively with our clients to fill the talent gap with people,
solutions and digital intelligence."
"DISYS has been a committed productivity partner to its clients for more
than 20 years," said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO. "Of course we will continue this
standard of excellence but we are looking to the future - and have long
acknowledged that automation is a big part of that."
DISYS first demonstrated its commitment to automation in 2016, with the
announcement of the reimagined
Automation Center of Excellence (ACE).Giving this technology
prominence within its corporate mission emphasizes the importance of CE
and the monumental role automation will play in business growth today
and into the future.
As we see automation reshape the technology landscape for the better,
organizations are also feeling the pinch when it comes to hiring
professionals with advanced skillsets within support and specialized
roles.
Within the company's new statements, DISYS solidifies its commitment to
helping clients fill the knowledge gap with highly-skilled, specialized
professionals. As one of the largest IT staffing firms in the US and
with offices spanning multiple continents, DISYS taps into the best
talent available across the world.
DISYS applies the in-depth understanding of technology, up-to-date
methodology, and proven best practices at every step of the hiring
process, ensuring clients receive highly-qualified consultants. In fact,
the DISYS recruitment team is specialty focused - so clients are
assigned a team intimately familiar with the nuances of specific
positions.
"As a strategic partner, DISYS views automation and strategic hiring
essential to a company's future growth," Ahmed said. "Our refreshed
mission demonstrates that and further emphasizes the DISYS promise to
help our clients accelerate productivity."
About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services
and staffing firm with 33 offices worldwide specializing in Managed
Staffing Services, Agile
Services, Application
Development Services, Business
Intelligence Services, Cloud
Enablement Services, and Enterprise
Resource Planning. DISYS' vision is to be a global business partner,
delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best
value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.
