[February 14, 2017] New Mission and Vision Statements Reiterate the DISYS Commitment to Excellence Tweet Reinforcing its stance and commitment to clients, Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) announces newly-focused mission and vision statements indicative of its gold-medal service and innovation. Presently known across industries as a trusted partner in staffing, managed services and cutting-edge automation, the mission and vision emphasize an understanding of the growing business and technology needs of companies spanning the industry spectrum. The mission reads: DISYS is committed to … "Working together to be the go-to global talent productivity partner, by focusing on our core staffing expertise and creating innovative business solutions built on automation." The vision reads: DISYS envisions itself as … "The staffing industry disruptor; working collaboratively with our clients to fill the talent gap with people, solutions and digital intelligence." "DISYS has been a committed productivity partner to its clients for more than 20 years," said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO. "Of course we will continue this standard of excellence but we are looking to the future - and have long acknowledged that automation is a big part of that." DISYS first demonstrated its commitment to automation in 2016, with the announcement of the reimagined Automation Center of Excellence (ACE).Giving this technology prominence within its corporate mission emphasizes the importance of CE and the monumental role automation will play in business growth today and into the future. As we see automation reshape the technology landscape for the better, organizations are also feeling the pinch when it comes to hiring professionals with advanced skillsets within support and specialized roles. Within the company's new statements, DISYS solidifies its commitment to helping clients fill the knowledge gap with highly-skilled, specialized professionals. As one of the largest IT staffing firms in the US and with offices spanning multiple continents, DISYS taps into the best talent available across the world.

DISYS applies the in-depth understanding of technology, up-to-date methodology, and proven best practices at every step of the hiring process, ensuring clients receive highly-qualified consultants. In fact, the DISYS recruitment team is specialty focused - so clients are assigned a team intimately familiar with the nuances of specific positions. "As a strategic partner, DISYS views automation and strategic hiring essential to a company's future growth," Ahmed said. "Our refreshed mission demonstrates that and further emphasizes the DISYS promise to help our clients accelerate productivity." About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 33 offices worldwide specializing in Managed Staffing Services, Agile Services, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, and Enterprise Resource Planning. DISYS' vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005919/en/

