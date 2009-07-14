[February 14, 2017] New report from River Run helps local SMBs avoid network threats Tweet MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, small to medium-size companies are facing more network security threats than ever. According to a recent report from International Data Corporation (IDC), 71% of security breaches target small businesses. From ransomware to socially engineered browser hacks, a business that is not properly protected can be brought to its knees - without warning - and may cost the company thousands of dollars plus potential downtime. To help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) counter these threats, River Run has published a new eGuide, 5 Major Network Threats You Cannot Afford to Ignore. It outlines five network security threats to small to medium-sized companies, and explains how they can protect themselves against these attacks: Ransomware Inadequate password security Employees stealing data Mobile device access Emploees that travel with laptops "Cyberattacks can potentially put your company out of business, or severely cripple it," warns Matthew Minikel , Security Officer at River Run Computers Inc. "The risks are growing every day, and your company may be a hacker's next target," he cautions. Many owners of small to medium-sized businesses do not think they are at risk. They do not think it could happen to them. But they are wrong, says Minikel: "Small businesses are even more at risk than larger ones, because they do not have the resources to defend themselves. In addition, they may not be as vigilant at server updates and other preventive measures as their larger counterparts," he adds.

Download this important special report today Learn how to protect your company: http://fighthackers.com About River Run Founded in 1993, River Run is a full-service Information Technology and Applications firm whose mission is to "Keep You Up and Running." Their goal is to partner with clients to maximize the positive effects technology can have on their organization for them to grow their business. River Run supports a wide variety of clientele in Wisconsin, including manufacturers, CPA firms, law firms, auto dealerships, schools, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. For information on River Run, visit http://www.river-run.com or contact the company at 414-228-7474. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-river-run-helps-local-smbs-avoid-network-threats-300406509.html SOURCE River Run

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]